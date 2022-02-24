ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC alternate side parking suspended Friday, Feb. 2; parking meters in effect

By Aliza Chasan, AJ Jondonero
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers won’t have to worry about moving their vehicles on Friday.

With snow in the forecast , officials said alternate side parking regulations would be suspended on Friday. However, payment at parking meters will remain in effect.

In New York City , precipitation is expected to move in between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Friday. It will begin as snow or sleet, with the possibility of freezing rain through 5 a.m. It will then change to rain until about 4 p.m. Friday. Snow and sleet totals are not expected to exceed 1 to 2 inches in the five boroughs and 3 to 7 inches north and west of the city.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy held a storm briefing Thursday morning but did not issue a state of emergency. Residents in northern New Jersey can expect up to 6 inches of snow with wind gusts up to 30 mph, the governor said. Icy roads will also be a major concern heading into Friday morning’s commute.

“DOT has crews ready to go,” Murphy said. “Same can be said for state police.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

