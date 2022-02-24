ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Cesaro Reportedly Gone From WWE

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCesaro has reportedly left WWE. Cesaro quietly exited WWE after his contract expired, according to PWInsider. He was originally scheduled to be at Friday’s SmackDown in Hershey, PA, but he will not be there as he is no longer with the company. It was noted that WWE and...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Former WWE Star Gets Engaged

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is now engaged to his bride-to-be, Grace! As seen in the pics below, Rawley popped the question while in Savannah, Georgia, and the couple both look overcome with emotion as it happened. Rawley has been away from the ring since WWE released him...
SAVANNAH, GA
411mania.com

Rhea Ripley on Changing Up Her Look, Putting Her Career on the Line

– Speaking to Mark Andrews for his My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast this week, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley discussed changing up her look after the Mae Young Classic, revamping herself as a heel, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Rhea Ripley on changing her look after her...
WWE
PWMania

Updated Card For WWE’s Return To Madison Square Garden

Several changes have been made to the upcoming WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, scheduled for Saturday, March 5. We noted before how Paul Heyman revealed during RAW that Bobby Lashley would challenge WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at MSG. Lashley is currently facing shoulder surgery, and Heyman noted that if Lashley is unable to compete, then he would find a suitable replacement for the MSG match. WWE still has not acknowledged Lashley’s shoulder injury as his storyline absence is a potential concussion suffered at Elimination Chamber. It’s been reported that Lashley could miss up to 4 months after having shoulder surgery, but there’s been no update since then.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheamus
Person
Baron Corbin
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

NASCAR advisor arrested Sunday night in Las Vegas

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, whom NASCAR named their Growth and Engagement Advisor last June, has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 26-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Holland#Combat#Smackdown#The Viking Raiders#Impact Wrestling#Njpw
wrestlingrumors.net

Vince McMahon’s Mother Passes Away

We have some sad news to report this morning as Vince McMahon’s mother, Vicky Askew, has passed away at the age of 101. She died peacefully in her sleep at her home in The Woodlands, TX, just outside of Houston. From her obituary:. Vicki was born on July 11,...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Wants WrestleMania Match Against WWE HOFer

WWE star Rhea Ripley joined Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast to talk about her career in WWE to this point. Ripley was asked if she was proud of being the first-ever WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion, and she confirmed that she is, in fact, very proud.
WWE
iheart.com

Popular WWE Superstar Leaving Company: Report

WWE superstar Cesaro is reportedly leaving the company after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a new contract. PWInsider.com reports Cesaro's contract recently expired and the company offered an extension on his previous deal, which was declined, according to a source with knowledge of the negotiations. The...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
Financial World

Rhea Ripley changes look: "I hated myself"

Rhea Ripley is certainly one of the most promising young talents in the world of wrestling worldwide if we also think about the fact that she is very close to becoming Grand Slam Champion in WWE at just 25 years old. Rhea was the first female champion in NXT UK history and then became NXT, Raw and Tag Team Champion with Nikki A.S.H.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Long Injured WWE Star Announces He Is Medically Cleared To Wrestle Again

Welcome back? Injuries are one of the few constants in wrestling as you never know when you are going to see someone get taken out of action by being hurt. There is never a good time to see someone get injured and it can be something that keeps the on the shelf for any length of time. Some of these injuries seem to be career ending, but now it seems that someone could return to the ring when it was never thought possible.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

They Had A Nice Day: Mick Foley Married Two Wrestlers Last Weekend

That’s a side job. With such packed schedules, wrestlers rarely have that much free time on their hands. Whether it is wrestling for a national promotion or being on the road with a variety of independent companies, wrestling is a very time demanding job. It makes free time that much more valuable, especially for major events. One took place over the weekend though, with a wrestling legend playing a major role.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
FitnessVolt.com

Martyn Ford Says His Dream Fight Would Be Against Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Martyn Ford, also known as the World’s Scariest Man, has been in the media headlines a lot recently. There are a few reasons, but the main and most obvious one is his fight against the Iranian Hulk, which will happen on April 2nd inside the famous O2 Arena. However, recently there has been some talk about Martyn challenging one of the biggest celebrities in the world, which is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.
NFL
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – February 25th, 2022

– The post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package showing recent happenings between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. We’re live from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania as Pat McAfee welcomes us. He hypes tonight’s show and sends us to Michael Cole in the ring.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested Yet Again

Yes, again. Wrestlers are people who play larger than life characters on television. It is the best way possible to get them noticed by an audience, though it is rarely a reflection of who they are when the cameras go off. When that happens, things can go badly for them just like anyone else in the world and unfortunately that seems to be the case again with a certain wrestling legend.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy