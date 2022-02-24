Cesaro Reportedly Gone From WWE

Several changes have been made to the upcoming WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, scheduled for Saturday, March 5. We noted before how Paul Heyman revealed during RAW that Bobby Lashley would challenge WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at MSG. Lashley is currently facing shoulder surgery, and Heyman noted that if Lashley is unable to compete, then he would find a suitable replacement for the MSG match. WWE still has not acknowledged Lashley’s shoulder injury as his storyline absence is a potential concussion suffered at Elimination Chamber. It’s been reported that Lashley could miss up to 4 months after having shoulder surgery, but there’s been no update since then.
