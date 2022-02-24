ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin speaks to Macron, explains Russian actions in Ukraine -Kremlin

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone to French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday and gave him an "exhaustive" explanation of the reasons for Russia's actions in Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

The Kremlin said the call took place at Macron's initiative, and he and Putin agreed to stay in contact.

Macron undertook strenuous diplomacy in recent weeks to try to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine, including holding talks with Putin in the Kremlin.

Writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

