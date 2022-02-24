Report says Inhofe will resign next week

WASHINGTON D.C. — CORRECTION (2/24; 3:36 p.m.) — Sen. Jim Inhofe resignation was not confirmed to The New York Times by former Trump U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. The New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin listed names for potential Inhofe succession, and Shores was named on that list, not as a confirming source.

A report says U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) will resign next week.

New York Times correspondent Jonathon Martin tweeted on Thursday that multiple sources have said he will resign as soon as Monday.

The report says Inhofe will announce his resignation, but will not vacate until the end the Congressional Session.

FOX23 has reached out to Inhofe’s office for a statement.

