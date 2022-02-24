NWS: Winter Weather Advisory extended for San Antonio-area counties (PeopleImages/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Update as of 4:15 p.m. Chances for a wintry mix decrease and move north through 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service's latest update. The Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect until 6 p.m. The Hill Country and Austin will see temperatures climb out of freezing. No significant rainfall is expected over areas north of San Antonio from Thursday night through 3 a.m. Friday. We could see light freezing rain late Friday morning from Comfort to Blanco to Bastrop to Round Top and north of a line from Boerne to La Vernia to Halletsville. Little to no ice is expected during this time, but there still could be a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

The National Weather Service released an update on the afternoon of Thursday, February 24 for winter conditions across the San Antonio area. The Winter Weather Advisory has been extended for the northern counties surrounding San Antonio, including the Edwards Plateau, Hill Country, and along Interstate 35 through 6 p.m. Thursday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory for counties across the coastal plains expired at noon.

There is a chance of light freezing rain and drizzle for the new areas through late Thursday afternoon. Bridges and overpasses could accumulate light icing. Drivers are recommended to slow down and watch speeds while crossing on elevated surfaces.

Flames engulf historic building: Two-alarm fire engulfs historic Westside San Antonio building

Another round of a light wintry mix could happen late Thursday night into early Friday, February 25, for areas along and north of I-10 and Highway 50.

There will be a brief warm-up late Friday morning. Portions of San Antonio will see rain Friday night into Saturday, February 26, but temperatures will remain above freezing. However, the Hill Country could see the possibility of more light freezing rain. Bridges and overpasses in the Hill Country could see some light icing.

Some areas could see windchills in the teens and 20s Thursday night into Friday morning.

'Cruel and inhuman': San Antonio mayor, leaders condemn Abbott's anti-trans directive