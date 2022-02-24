ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan trooper rescues deer from wire fence next to highway

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The Michigan State Police shared body camera footage from a trooper who rescued a deer trapped in a wire fence.

The state police's Southwest Michigan Twitter account shared a video showing Trooper Steven Lamb coming to the rescue of a deer with its leg caught in a wire fence next to a highway.

The footage shows Lamb slowly approaching the deer and speaking to it softly to keep it calm.

Lamb extracts the deer's leg from the fence and the animal quickly runs away without any signs of serious injuries.

"Marshall Post trooper Lamb is the undisputed 'HERO' for rescuing a doe trapped in wire fencing," the MSP tweeted.

