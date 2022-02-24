ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Legend Kurt Angle is in Amazing Shape in New Photo

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring this year's Royal Rumble, many WWE fans had hopes that a few legends might make a return, and one of the names rumored for the match was Kurt Angle. That didn't end up happening, but it wasn't for lack of being in shape according to the WWE legend's latest photo....

comicbook.com

Comments / 3

Related
New York Post

Travis Kelce ‘drools’ over girlfriend Kayla Nicole’s sexy new photos

Travis Kelce is certainly loving girlfriend Kayla Nicole‘s latest on social media. On Sunday, the Strong is Sexy creator posted a collection of new photos on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, in which she is seen modeling a black halter top with a keyhole in the center and black tights. She accessorized the sexy look with black heels and a football-shaped Judith Leiber clutch.
NFL
Hello Magazine

Simone Biles is engaged! See the heartwarming proposal and stunning ring

Congratulations are in order! Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is engaged to football player Jonathan Owens. The two athletes first met through exclusive dating app Raya right before the pandemic in 2020. Jonathan previously admitted to Texas Monthly that he didn't know who Simone was, and while that might come as a shock to some, it was actually one of the things the gymnast liked about her now fiancé.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
fadeawayworld.net

Actress Courteney Cox Looked Very Interested In Michael Jordan In Old Picture: "I Remember Him Being So Affable And Funny And Kind."

Michael Jordan was one of the most iconic celebrities in the world during the 90s when he dominated the NBA with the Chicago Bulls, winning six championships in eight years. His Airness did everything on the court to take his team to the top of the world, becoming one of the most famous people on earth in the process.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Angle
HollywoodLife

Faith Hill & Daughter Audrey McGraw Rock Matching Daisy Dukes In Throwback Pics

Faith and her youngest daughter Audrey are totally ‘twinning’ with white tees and denim shorts in the adorable snaps from their recent family vacation. Faith Hill and her youngest daughter Audrey McGraw are all about twinning! The 54-year-old country music star’s baby girl, 19, took to her Instagram on Tuesday (February 1) to share adorable throwback snaps of the pair in matching outfits. In the two photos (below), Faith and Audrey could totally pass as sisters! The “Breathe” hitmaker looks super chic in her casual ensemble of daisy dukes, a white tee and designer sunglasses. Audrey followed suit, wearing the exact same wardrobe except for a baseball cap, and captured the post, “twinning in 2019.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Confirms the Season 5 ‘Rumors Are True’

It is a happy day for fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” with one of its biggest stars declaring season five is a go. Forrie J. Smith, who “Yellowstone” fans know as senior Ranch Hand Lloyd Pearce, recently shared an update via social media. Smith, who has been with the series since the very beginning, says the “rumors are true” about the return of the hit show. Much like the show’s robust fanbase, Smith’s excitement for the upcoming fifth season is obvious.
TV SERIES
KATU.com

Model & Sports Broadcaster Ashley Haas

Kara and Model & Sports Broadcaster Ashley Haas chatted about the Big Game and about what you can wear to the game watching party! Click here for more information about Ashley.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Combat#Giovannaangle#Alpha Academy#Elimination Chamber
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Rumored To Have 1 Main Issue

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley reportedly had one main issue during their now-broken relationship. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback and the Hollywood actress have reportedly called it quits after two years of dating and one engagement. Rodgers, the league’s MVP, and Woodley, the Divergent star, began dating at some...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Former WWE Star Gets Engaged

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is now engaged to his bride-to-be, Grace! As seen in the pics below, Rawley popped the question while in Savannah, Georgia, and the couple both look overcome with emotion as it happened. Rawley has been away from the ring since WWE released him...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tiger Woods’ Ex-Caddie Reveals 1 Thing Golfer ‘Never’ Did

Tiger Woods is attempting to make a miraculous comeback from a devastating car accident that left him with severe injuries. Just over a year later, Woods is working his way back. While he’s not ready to step on the course just yet, it shouldn’t be too long before the golf world sees him back on the course.
GOLF
411mania.com

Rhea Ripley on Changing Up Her Look, Putting Her Career on the Line

– Speaking to Mark Andrews for his My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast this week, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley discussed changing up her look after the Mae Young Classic, revamping herself as a heel, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Rhea Ripley on changing her look after her...
WWE
Financial World

Rhea Ripley changes look: "I hated myself"

Rhea Ripley is certainly one of the most promising young talents in the world of wrestling worldwide if we also think about the fact that she is very close to becoming Grand Slam Champion in WWE at just 25 years old. Rhea was the first female champion in NXT UK history and then became NXT, Raw and Tag Team Champion with Nikki A.S.H.
WWE
New York Post

Katherine Webb walks ‘down memory lane’ with SI Swimsuit throwback pics

Katherine Webb was feeling nostalgic with one of her latest Instagram posts. On Tuesday, the wife of Falcons quarterback A.J. McCarron reflected on her 2013 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot, in which she modeled a cropped jersey split between Alabama’s crimson and white – a nod to McCarron — and Auburn’s navy, her alma mater.
NFL
FitnessVolt.com

Martyn Ford Says His Dream Fight Would Be Against Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Martyn Ford, also known as the World’s Scariest Man, has been in the media headlines a lot recently. There are a few reasons, but the main and most obvious one is his fight against the Iranian Hulk, which will happen on April 2nd inside the famous O2 Arena. However, recently there has been some talk about Martyn challenging one of the biggest celebrities in the world, which is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Wants WrestleMania Match Against WWE HOFer

WWE star Rhea Ripley joined Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast to talk about her career in WWE to this point. Ripley was asked if she was proud of being the first-ever WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion, and she confirmed that she is, in fact, very proud.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy