Traffic

Gas tax could be scrapped for the rest of 2022 to help struggling car owners under state proposal

By Joy Dumandan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
THE state gas tax in Rhode Island could be scrapped for the rest of 2022 to help struggling car owners.

It comes as gasoline prices continue to climb across the US as a variety of factors are contributing to record prices at the pump.

Inflation and tensions in Eastern Europe, as Russia launched a deadly attack on Ukraine today, have fueled the fire of higher gas prices.

Lawmakers on every level are trying to find ways to help Americans who rely on their vehicles to get around.

AAA says the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.54.

That's about $0.20 more than a month ago and nearly $1 more than this time last year.

Some Democrats are proposing a gas tax holiday.

It would put a pause on the 18.4 cents-per-gallon federal gasoline tax motorists pay for every gallon of gas.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island is going a step further and suggests eliminating the state gas tax.

Relief for Rhode Island

Both the federal government and states impose gas taxes.

Republican state lawmakers in Rhode Island are proposing eliminating the state gas tax for the remainder of the year.

Currently, Rhode Island's gas tax is 34 cents per gallon.

Lawmakers feel the state can afford it since it has a $600million budget surplus.

They're hoping the extra money in the pockets of its residents will be spent in other areas, such as shopping at small businesses, which have been trying to stay afloat since the pandemic hit in 2020.

The proposal is moving on to the State Senate Finance Committee.

Gas prices across the country

Rhode Island residents are paying $3.555 a gallon - a tick higher than the national average.

Still, it's the not highest in the country.

Motorists out West are paying some of the most expensive gasoline prices.

Oregon's average stands at $4.00.

Meanwhile, in Mono County, California a gallon of regular unleaded is ringing in at $5.671, according to AAA.

You can check out gas prices in your area using AAA's gas calculator.

The Sun looks into the gas tax holiday.

Plus, we have ways to protect your finances from inflation.

Comments / 6

reelman
2d ago

It's called midterm elections. Remember Tax the rich, pay off your college debts, eliminate COVID in a couple months, cure cancer, deal with illegal immigration and unite the people in peace and prosperity? koombya

Reply
7
daniel woods
21h ago

who is the writer of this junk. ? the gas tax will never go away they might suspend for election time to save what ever Rats they can but when reinstalled it would be higher to make up the loss of the months before

Reply
3
Bart Jackson
2d ago

If they can drop the gas tax and not cut any funding of anything then why have we been paying the tax for all these years?

Reply
4
