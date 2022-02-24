Feds seek nominations for new wildlife council

BOZEMAN — On a recent Thursday morning, the Bozeman location of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development office was quiet, mostly dark and nearly empty. A sign taped to the front door said “We are working remotely today!” and listed contact information for USDA staff in the office’s housing, utilities and business programs. Unlocking the front door, Public Information Officer Sue Kerver explained that nearly all her Bozeman-based colleagues have been working remotely due to the pandemic. Only Kerver and her recently appointed boss, former Montana state legislator and two-time U.S. House candidate Kathleen Williams, who assumed leadership of the office in January, were working on-site that day.

