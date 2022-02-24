ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Expired sealed warrants lead to confusion over Schulte, Turner killings

By Editor Moabtimes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Such information tends to be misinformed, inaccurate and unhelpful...

Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie May Have Had Assistance In 'Suicide', Retired FBI Agent Suggests

The autopsy report for the death of Brian Laundrie has come out and answers several questions surrounding the last few moments of his life. As answers start to roll out, more questions are being asked. Former FBI Agent Jennifer Coffindaffer believes there have been a lot of details that felt "bothersome" to her concerning the highly-talked about case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Daily

Judge seals juror names in 3 cops' trial over Floyd killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The judge overseeing the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights ordered Wednesday that the names of the jurors be sealed for at least 10 years. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Gephardt Daily

Man questioned in murder of Moab newlyweds Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner

MOAB, Utah, Feb. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A recently unsealed search warrant reveals that a Moab area man has been questioned about the fatal shooting of newlyweds Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner. Investigators have not arrested the man or publicly identified him as a suspect, so Gephardt Daily...
MOAB, UT
#The Times Independent
Daily Mail

Alleged drug runner accused of selling meth and cocaine online is charged after police claim they found drugs hidden in a jigsaw puzzle inside a suburban home

An accused cocaine and meth dealer was arrested after police allegedly discovered drugs inside jigsaw puzzles which were intended for sale on the dark web. Officers raided the home of Sydney man Matthew Spencer Smith, 35, about 8.30am on Thursday and allegedly discovered drugs hidden inside children's puzzles. NSW Police,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

