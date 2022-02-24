ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jeopardy! winner Amy Schneider announces engagement to partner Genevieve

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VFuzg_0eOFVpJI00

JEOPARDY! winner Amy Schneider announced her engagement to partner Genevieve Davis.

The 40-game Jeopardy! winner announced her engagement on social media on Thursday, expressing "she couldn't be happier."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Okmlq_0eOFVpJI00
Jeopardy! star Amy Schneider announced her engagement on Thursday Credit: Instagram/Amy Schneider
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nb551_0eOFVpJI00
Amy Schneider said she and Genevieve have been dating since February 2021 Credit: Facebook/Genevieve Davis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QKbQK_0eOFVpJI00
Amy Schneider announced her engagement on Twitter Credit: Twitter/Amy Schneider

"I have an announcement: Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend… she's my fiancée!!! I couldn't be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world 🥰🥰🥰," Schneider tweeted.

Last December, during a Q&A Twitter thread, Schneider revealed how she met her fiancée.

According to her tell-all Twitter thread, she met her friend's boyfriend's sister, Genevieve, during the summer of 2020.

Schneider said she fell in love with her partner almost immediately.

"Now, I'd never really believed in 'love at first sight,' and maybe I'm just retroactively projecting my feelings back onto that encounter, but I swear I knew when she walked in the door that she was going to be in my life for a long time," the former Jeopardy! champion tweeted at the time.

Schneider revealed that the two began dating in February 2021 after realizing how strong their feelings were for each other.

An engineering manager from Oakland, California, Schneider,42, became the fourth person to top $1million in the 28th round of Jeopardy!.

After going on a two month tear, Schneider was defeated in her 41st episode, which aired on January 26.

She finished second behind Rhone Talsm.

Schneider's total winnings ended at $1,382,800, making her the highest-earning female to win on the show.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 57

JEFFREY SMITH
2d ago

is the girlfriend blind? hope HE keeps winning on Jeopardy cause she looks like she's got her nikes on ready to ditch him once that moola runs out.

Reply(2)
8
Mason Allen
2d ago

he is a man that ID s as a woman , but she (him) is attracted to gay women so I guess this makes him/her a lesbian ? either him / her or me are really confused.....

Reply(5)
7
William Tirri
2d ago

A male who is transgender to a female now is marrying a female? Am I missing something here ?

Reply(4)
11
Related
The US Sun

What is Octomom Nadya Suleman doing now?

NADYA Suleman made headlines in 2009 after she gave birth to octuplets, earning her the nickname "Octomom." It has since been 13 years since she gave birth and her story was told and many are wondering what she and her kids are up to now. What is Nadya Suleman doing...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TheWrap

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Says She Had to Keep Amy Schneider’s Winning Streak a Secret

Mayim Bialik had to spend the last few weeks hiding the fact that she never got to meet Amy Schneider, whose 40-game “Jeopardy!” winning streak ended last week. That’s because Ken Jennings, with whom Bialik is sharing co-hosting duties on the Sony quiz show, was the host during Schneider’s two-month streak. But given the delay between taping the show and airing it, Bialik, who also stars on Fox’s “Call Me Kat,” had to play coy with her co-stars the entire time.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CinemaBlend

Former Jeopardy Champ Amy Schneider Is Now Engaged, But Did Her Fiancée Remember To Respond In The Form Of A Question?

What could be better than winning Jeopardy? Maybe winning 40 times consecutively and becoming the second longest-running champion of the game. Amy Schneider has achieved that, and her wins just keep coming. Schneider has now announced her engagement to her longtime girlfriend Genevieve, which could only be made better if the proposal was asked in the signature Jeopardy format.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson looks phenomenal in show-stopping cinched dress

Kelly Clarkson always stops the show with her enchanting outfits, and the star is set to do it again as she prepares to host the American Song Contest alongside Snoop Dogg. Sharing the news of its premiere date during the week, the Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You) singer looked absolutely phenomenal in a waist-cinching velvet dress that perfectly accentuated her figure. She floored fans in her look, and looked so glamorous with her nails painted in a stunning brown and accessorizing with a pair of dangling earrings. The star of her accessories though was her necklace that extended all the way down her chest.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton celebrates baby news on the eve of Valentine's Day

The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated incredible baby news on the eve of Valentine's Day after it was revealed that her former private secretary, Rebecca Priestley (neé Deacon), has welcomed her second child with husband Adam Alexander Priestley. Rebecca, who married Adam in 2017, gave birth to a son, whom...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Q A#Rhone Talsm#Www Facebook Com Thesunus#Thesunus
Daily Mail

19-year-old claims she was rejected for a job at a grocery store because of her playful outgoing VOICEMAIL message - revealing a manager insisted it was 'inappropriate' (despite it containing NO rude words)

A 19-year-old woman says that a manager rejected her for a job at a grocery store because her outgoing voicemail message wasn't 'appropriate' — but viewers hear nothing wrong with it. Zanaya Jones took to TIkTok to play the outgoing message, which was recorded in a playful, sing-song voice.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Why Pat Sajak Abruptly Walked Off Set Last Night

The last Wheel of Fortune episode left Pat Sajak incredibly speechless. In fact, the longtime host had to walk off stage…albeit jokingly. We all know Wheel of Fortune has been a staple of American television for decades. And just when you thought there aren’t anymore records to complete, another big win occurs. Yes, it was so huge even Sajak couldn’t believe what just happened. Wednesday night marked the third consecutive win for $100,000 in the bonus round.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

'Jeopardy!' Fans Flip After Host Ken Jennings Tweets Out Major News About the Show

Season 38 of Jeopardy! has been quite eventful: Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are cohosting the quiz show, Amy Schneider is now in the Hall of Fame and the National College Championship is the latest special currently airing. Exciting changes aside, many Jeopardy! fans are still on the lookout for this year’s Tournament of Champions. But it sounds like it might still be a while before it happens because the trivia show is making way for a new special, the Second Chance Tournament.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Sami Gayle Left the Show

Fans are wanting to know the real reasons why Sami Gayle left “Blue Bloods.” It turns out that the actress’ real life got in the way. “Blue Bloods” fans miss seeing Nicky Reagan at the family dinner table. Although actress Sami Gayle never formally announced her departure from the show, her character has not been seen very much since Season 10. The show’s writers hint at Nicky living an independent life as a college student. It turns out that Sami Gayle left “Blue Bloods” for the same reason.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Natalie Morales Left The ‘Today Show’

After 22 years of lighting up viewers’ screens on NBC’s The Today Show, journalist Natalie Morales, 49, left her previous role for a new one on the CBS daytime talk show, The Talk. While this change seemingly shocked many, Morales just opened up about her decision to change channels in a People Magazine interview last month.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

The Golden Girls casting director alleges Betty White was hated by her co-stars, says Bea Arthur referred to her with the C-word

The latest episode of Los Angeles Magazine's The Originals podcast features an April 2021 interview with The Golden Girls casting director Joel Thurm. In it, Thurm, speaking months before White's death, alleges that Arthur and Rue McClanahan both called White the C-word. “Literally Bea Arthur, who I cast in something else later on, just said, ‘Oh, she’s a f*cking c*nt,’ using that word,” says Thurm, who is writing a book about his experiences as a casting director. He added: “Yeah, she called her the C-word. I mean, I heard that with my own ears. And by the way, so did Rue McClanahan. Rue McClanahan said it to me in Joe Allen’s (restaurant); Bea Arthur (when she was) on the set of Beggars and Choosers."
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
334K+
Followers
9K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy