CNY ‘piloting’ touchless parking payment system

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you’re flying out of Miami International Airport and plan to use their parking garages, note that SunPass is no longer an acceptable form of payment. As part of the airport’s transition to an improved parking payment system, access to the airport’s parking garages with SunPass was discontinued on January 1, 2022. Customers will soon be able to pay for parking inside the garage via self-service kiosks instead of at the collection plaza when they exit. Parking costs $2 dollar for every 20-minute increment with a maximum daily rate of $17 dollars. The maximum rate applies after 2 hours and 40 minutes. To pay for parking, you’ll need cash or a credit card; Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover are excepted. All vehicles parked in the garage are limited to a maximum stay of 45 days, except where “no overnight parking” is listed. Vehicles will be towed at the owner’s expense after 45 days.

2 DAYS AGO