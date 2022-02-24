ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘New Amsterdam’s Ryan Eggold Teases Max & Helen’s New ‘Challenge’ As He Faces A ‘Crossroads’

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nO27e_0eOFUvV100
10 Photos.

Max Goodwin just couldn’t stay away from New Amsterdam. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Ryan Eggold about directing the latest episode and the struggles for Max and Helen coming up.

Max Goodwin is determined to get New Amsterdam back on track after Veronica Fuentes’ massive changes. During the February 22 episode of New Amsterdam, Max was determined to take Veronica down. After several obstacles, he managed to unite those who were part of the resistance at urgent medicine. HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE scoop from Ryan Eggold, who directed the episode, about what’s next.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u9KfA_0eOFUvV100
Max and Helen on ‘New Amsterdam.’ (NBC)

“I think Max is, obviously, at a real crossroads and torn between New York and London and his personal life and this hospital and trying to sort of make it all work,” Ryan said. “I think he made the choice, finally, to put his love life and Helen first and his daughter and take this plunge and go to London and everything, but now I think that decision is sort of catching up with him as he sees some of the damage that’s happening at the hospital. And, of course, completely disagreeing with almost everything that Veronica does. I think he’s realizing he misses New Amsterdam, and that he’s got to get back. He’s about to do everything he can to make things right and to get back into this hospital and right the wrongs.”

While Max is busy back in New York, Helen is still in London. She told him to go back to New Amsterdam and come back to her after he’d saved his friends and the hospital. Ryan noted that he hopes Helen makes some trips to New York “for Max’s sake.”

He continued, “In [episode] 15, they’re across the country and trying to connect. They’re struggling and playing phone tag and it’s tricky. I think that’s going to be a challenge for them coming up. How do they navigate the reality of living in two different places and how do they reconcile that? I don’t know if they know that answer yet.”

At the end of the episode, those that were part of the resistance teamed up to help Max. This included Bloom, who was fired by Veronica. Bloom showed up in the final moments to ask Max a very important question, “How can I help?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zTg3Z_0eOFUvV100
Janet Montgomery as Bloom. (NBC)

“I love that that phrase has become this phrase that moves throughout the episodes and throughout the characters and that lands at these hopefully poignant moments in the show,” Ryan said. “For me, that was one of my favorite moments. I wish I had more Janet [Montgomery] in my episode, first of all. I had her for a day because she’s just coming back to save the day. Janet is so crazy talented, and as a director, just everything that you want in an actor in terms of preparation and execution and just crushing it. But that line was really fun, and then the look back at Max just being moved by all these people actually showing up, and Reynolds who just had the argument with, showing up for him for the hospital. We did a handful of takes on her line, and there was just one that just had that magic. I think that’s the one that’s in there.”

The actor admitted that Max’s crusade to save New Amsterdam is proof that he can’t leave the hospital behind, even though he made the decision to move to London.

“I think he finally chose to put his own happiness first, which I think is something that he probably hasn’t done a lot in his life. So it’s good, but now, I think it was an overcorrection,” Ryan told HollywoodLife. “He sort of regrets having let go of the hospital. And it’s like, maybe there’s some way to have both. I think his greatest fear was losing Helen in the process of this, so when she gives him the green light and it’s like, ‘I got you and I’m not going anywhere.’ I think that’s all the strength he needs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Qv0W_0eOFUvV100
Ryan Eggold as Max. (NBC)

The February 22 episode marked Ryan’s second time directing an episode of the show. “It’s a really exciting, new thing for me,” he said. “I’ve made some short films and one feature film and now two episodes of this show. It’s just a new space to learn and play. It’s especially fun doing it in my home of New Amsterdam with these people that I love that are so talented, generous, and kind. It’s just a great family. It makes it really easy.” New Amsterdam airs Tuesdays on NBC.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Sami Sheen, 17, Looks Like A Blend Of Parents Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards & Is Pretty In Pink

The actors’ teen daughter shared a series of mirror photos, and she’s looking so grown up and so much like her famous parents!. Sami Sheen looks just like her parents! Sami, 17, looked like she inherited her looks from both her mom Denise Richards, 50, and Charlie Sheen, 56. She’s totally a mix of both of her parents with features resembling both the Starship Troopers actress and Spin City star. She posted a series of nine new photos to her Instagram, where showed off a bright pink outfit that perfectly matched her dyed hair, on Tuesday February 1.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley’s Children: Meet Her Two Children, Including Her Daughter With Elvis

Priscilla Presley has raised two amazing children during her legendary life. Meet daughter Lisa Marie Presley and son Navarone Garibaldi here!. Priscilla Presley became a household name when she began dating the rock and roll legend Elvis Presley. Marrying in 1967 during a Las Vegas ceremony, the pair would go on to separate five years later and divorce in 1973. After his untimely death in 1977, Priscilla became the chairwoman and president of Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE) and her first venture was turning the singer’s lavish Graceland estate into a wildly popular tourist attraction. She would later find success as an actress, starring for four years on the beloved 80s soap Dallas and flexing her funny bone in all three Naked Gun films.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

How New Amsterdam Will Deal With Reynolds' Betrayal And The Difficult 'Realities' Of Max's Return

The arrival of Veronica Fuentes in New Amsterdam Season 4 as Max’s replacement meant that the rest of the doctors had to band together to try and resist against all of her changes, but the resistance is no more thanks to the betrayal by Dr. Reynolds. He had a valid reason and the best of intentions for telling Veronica about the other doctors’ illicit activities, but there were serious repercussions for pretty much everybody else, and Max’s return to save the hospital might not be enough. Tyler Labine, who plays Iggy, spoke with CinemaBlend about Reynolds’ betrayal and Max’s return.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
tvinsider.com

‘General Hospital’: Tanisha Harper Takes Over Jordan Ashford Role in ABC Soap

Tanisha Harper, an actress who has recently appeared in series such as Dollface and Hacks, has joined ABC‘s long-running daytime soap-opera General Hospital. According to Deadline, Harper will star in a series regular role as Port Charles police commissioner Jordan Ashford, replacing Briana Nicole Henry, who exited the series last year. Harper marks the third actress to play the Jordan Ashford role, having been initially portrayed by Vinessa Antoine from March 14, 2014 to September 7, 2018.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

New Amsterdam's Tyler Labine Defends Floyd and Veronica's Actions: 'She Wasn't Wrong' to Demote Iggy

Click here to read the full article. Iggy might be giving his colleague Floyd Reynolds a bit of side-eye in the above photo from Tuesday’s New Amsterdam (NBC, 10/9c), but his potrayer Tyler Labine is coming to the surgeon’s defense . Last viewers saw, Floyd had exposed The Resistance’s off-the-books operations to their adversary, medical director Dr. Veronica Fuentes, costing Lauren her job and Iggy his title as head of Psych. And yet, Labine believes Veronica and Floyd were both in the right to do what they did. “There has to be some accountability. We were doing something illegal, we were...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s Why Lauren German Left the Show

Lauren German’s character was truly a staple on Chicago Fire. If she was so important to the show, then why did she leave?. Her character, Leslie Shay, was the first major person to die on the popular drama. Fans and other characters alike mourned the loss of Shay, and the show was never quite the same after German’s character left. In fact, the series has continued to talk about Leslie Shay years after the actress has left.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Eggold
HollywoodLife

​Ashton Kutcher Says He ‘Stands With’ Wife Mila Kunis’ Native Ukraine Amidst Russian Attacks

The ‘That ’70s Show’ star showed support to his wife’s home country, where she lived until she was seven-years-old. Ashton Kutcher, 44, was one of many stars who showed their support for Ukraine in wake of Russia’s attacks on its neighboring country. The actor tweeted his support late on Thursday February 24. Besides sympathizing with the people of Ukraine during this tumultuous time, the message comes from a little closer to home for Ashton, as his wife Mila Kunis, 38, lived in the European country when she was a child. Ashton’s tweet simply said, “I stand with Ukraine.”
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Here’s What Happened to ‘I Love Lucy’ Star Vivian Vance: It Was a Hard Life for TV’s Ethel Mertz

When it comes to I Love Lucy, arguably the greatest Classic TV sitcom in television history, it’s usually Lucille Ball and husband Desi Arnaz as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo that come to mind. But in truth, equally important to the show were their on-screen best friends, Ethel and Fred Mertz, as played by Vivian Vance and William Frawley — and in particular Ethel, who became Lucy’s comrade-in-schemes from episode to episode.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Faith Hill & Daughter Audrey McGraw Rock Matching Daisy Dukes In Throwback Pics

Faith and her youngest daughter Audrey are totally ‘twinning’ with white tees and denim shorts in the adorable snaps from their recent family vacation. Faith Hill and her youngest daughter Audrey McGraw are all about twinning! The 54-year-old country music star’s baby girl, 19, took to her Instagram on Tuesday (February 1) to share adorable throwback snaps of the pair in matching outfits. In the two photos (below), Faith and Audrey could totally pass as sisters! The “Breathe” hitmaker looks super chic in her casual ensemble of daisy dukes, a white tee and designer sunglasses. Audrey followed suit, wearing the exact same wardrobe except for a baseball cap, and captured the post, “twinning in 2019.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The real reason why Pauley Perrette left NCIS will shock you

To say that Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, was a fan favourite on NCIS would be something of an understatement. The forensic scientist was loved by viewers for her Gothic dress sense which contrasted with her eternally perky attitude. In fact, at one point, Pauley was one of the most popular actresses on US primetime television. So why exactly did she leave the series and what has she said about it? Keep reading for the lowdown...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Amsterdam#Teases#Crossroads#Hl
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’: Here’s Why Shemar Moore Left the Show

Shemar Moore’s Derek Morgan was an integral part of the Criminal Minds team from the very start of the show. And like most of the other original actors, he made a surprising exit during the later seasons. But the exit wasn’t as dramatic as fans thought. The actor was just ready to try something new.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Today show suffers major change as star steps down - what happens next?

The Today show recently bid farewell to someone very special as Dylan Dreyer stepped away from her role on the weekend edition to focus on her family. Fans had mixed feelings as the popular meteorologist decided it was time to call time on the gig as they were saddened to see her go, but also understood her decision.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Closer Weekly

Don Most Reveals ‘Happy Days’ Costars Ron Howard and Anson Williams Are Still ‘Like Family’ to Him

On Happy Days, redheaded Ralph Malph was always making a joke or playing pranks to attract girls’ attention at Arnold’s Drive-In. But the sweetly goofy character was nothing like the actor who portrayed him. “In high school, I was the exact opposite of Ralph,” Don Most confesses to Closer. “I was more like Richie Cunningham, an honor student, co-captain of my swimming team and kind of shy.” It’s a testament to Don’s acting skills that he made Ralph so real and lovable.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Owen Wilson’s Kids: Meet His 3 Children, Including Daughter Lyla, 3, Who He’s Allegedly ‘Never Met’

Owen Wilson is a dad of three from his past relationships — learn more about his children Robert, Finn and Lyla here. Owen Wilson, 53, is known on the silver screen as funny guy and charming rom-com lead — but off screen, he’s a dad of three. He first became a father to son Robert Ford Wilson, now 11, with ex-girlfriend Jade Duell in 2011. His second son, Finn Lindqvist, now 8 years old, came along via ex Caroline Lindqvist, followed by 3-year-old Lyla with ex Varunie Vongsvirates. Ahead of his film Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez, learn more about Owen’s children here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Fans Spot Glaring Error During Recent Episode

It’s hard to believe, folks, but there are only seven episodes remaining in the final season of “Ozark”. The show left viewers with quite the send-off ahead of Part 2 of the fourth season. Yes, the parting shot from the finale involved Ruth Langmore’s terrifying response to Javi’s actions against her family. It’s a scene that fans are still talking about weeks after the new season was released on Netflix. As good as the scene was for folks, one fan on Reddit spotted a glaring error during the finale.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
150K+
Followers
14K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy