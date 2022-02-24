KDVR and KWGN is proud to sponsor this year’s Snowshoe for the Cure taking place in Frisco, Colorado.

Snowshoe brings together survivors and their supporters, sponsors, volunteers and community attendees. This year it’s back in person on March 5th.

Susan G. Komen’s Snowshoe for the Cure Colorado will bring breast cancer supporters together at the Frisco Nordic Center in a truly unique fundraising event that combines the community’s philanthropic spirit with Coloradans’ love for the great outdoors all in an effort to combat the most frequently diagnosed cancer worldwide.

Snowshoe for the Cure is a fun event, but the need is serious. Donations benefit Susan G. Komen Colorado’s mission to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.

There’s still time to register and be apart of this great event in Frisco, Colorado.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.