Health

Therapeutic Wellness Services

By Brandi Proctor
foxbaltimore.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTherapeutic Wellness Service's motto is to serve the...

foxbaltimore.com

Concord News Journal

“I’ve given it to my mom,” Doctor treated Covid-ill inmates with high Ivermectin doses telling them the pills were vitamins, they filed lawsuit

While the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus continues to spread across the country, many people decide to treat the virus with Ivermectin on their own, a drug that is not approved by the FDA for Covid-19 treatment. Until now, not a single study has shown positive effects Ivermectin has on treating the deadly virus.
HuffingtonPost

My Toddler Tested Positive For COVID On The Same Day As Pfizer's Latest Announcement

On Feb. 1, I woke up a bit excited. After a difficult January during which parents across the country experienced what was possibly the highest level of anxiety since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — due to the omicron variant sweeping the nation — the numbers were finally beginning to trend downward. Meanwhile, in my own home, my toddler thankfully had avoided catching COVID when half of his day care classroom got it earlier in the month and was back at school.
Long Beach Tribune

Young woman, an asthma patient, refused to get vaccinated and lost both lungs after contracting Covid-19, now she needs lung transplant to survive

Since the start of the vaccination process against Covid-19 more than a year ago, Americans are urged to get the vaccine and be protected of contracting the virus, developing severe condition, hospitalization and death. Health experts are especially noting that Covid-19 vaccine is important for immunocompromised patients because COVID-19 may pose an additional risk to them.
NewsBreak
CBS News

Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation," February 6, 2022

The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired Sunday, February 6, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: We turn now to former FDA commissioner and Pfizer board member, Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Good morning to you, doctor. DOCTOR SCOTT GOTTLIEB: Good morning. MARGARET BRENNAN:...
MedicalXpress

Study shows young, healthy adults died from COVID-19 due to ECMO machine shortage

Nearly 90 percent of COVID-19 patients who qualified for, but did not receive, ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) due to a shortage of resources during the height of the pandemic died in the hospital, despite being young with few other health issues, according to a study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
Daily Mail

GP, 55, who 'asked a Muslim woman to remove her veil' and 'criticised 15 patients for their lack of English in medical notes' faces being struck off

A doctor facing allegations he inappropriately asked a Muslim woman to remove her veil is facing being struck off after he repeatedly criticised patients' lack of English speaking skills in their medical notes. Dr Keith Wolverson, 55, faces being struck off after criticising the language ability of 15 patients in...
biospace.com

Star Therapeutics Starts a Family with Electra

Star Therapeutics has exited stealth mode and announced a spin-off company, Electra Therapeutics. Electra received $84 million in Series B financing, co-led by Westlake Village BioPartners and OrbiMed and is unveiling its novel signal regulatory protein (SIRP)-targeted therapies for immunological diseases and cancer. Signal regulatory proteins (SIRP) are part of...
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
ScienceAlert

The Brain Waves of a Dying Person Have Been Recorded in Detail For The First Time

People who have looked their mortality in the face often describe their near-death experiences in surprisingly similar terms – vivid recollection of memories, a sense of standing outside of their body, bright lights, or a feeling of tranquility.  While there is plenty of anecdotal evidence from people who have had near-death experiences (NDEs), scientists have little to no data on what happens in the brain as people transition into death. However, under tragic circumstances, scientists have collected the first continuous data on the neural dynamics of the brain during death.  When an 87-year-old patient developed seizures after receiving surgery due to a...
Nashville News Hub

“The record reveals that if prescribed Ivermectin, his condition may very well worsen”, Wife who sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill husband treated with Ivermectin has dropped her lawsuit

The 48-year-old woman, who reportedly sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill 60-year-old husband treated with Ivermectin, has dropped her lawsuit after a judge denied her bid last week. The doctors reportedly advised against using the drug and said the 60-year-old patient is no longer infected with COVID-19. He is now fighting the effects the disease inflicted on his body, they said.
MedicalXpress

People from all major racial and ethnic minority groups in U.S. report frequent COVID-19-related discrimination

People from all major racial and ethnic minority population groups in the United States report experiencing more COVID-19-related discrimination than white adults, a new study shows. COVID-19-related discrimination includes experiences of being threatened or harassed based on someone's perception of another having COVID-19. To date, this is the largest study, with the most diverse participants, to examine discrimination related to COVID-19. The study was led by Paula D. Strassle, Ph.D., of the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD), part of the National Institutes of Health, and was published in the American Journal of Public Health on Feb. 23, 2022.
TBR News Media

Paws of War provides local veterans with free wellness care checkups for their service animals

In support of their mission of giving back to veterans and first responders, non-profit Paws of War recently hosted their “Hearts and Heroes” event at their headquarters in Nesconset, where they provided 27 service animals with free veterinary care, which included wellness checks, flea and tick medications, vaccinations, bags of dog food and microchipping service.
