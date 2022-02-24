Danielle Bradbery To Unveil Genre-Blending 'Next Chapter' With New Album

Photo: Getty Images

Danielle Bradbery is gearing up to release a new album, and the upcoming project is a unique mixture of her country roots with other genres blended into the collection of songs. Bradbery released a statement on Thursday (February 24), reflecting on nearly a decade of her career as an artist.

Bradbery, 25, hinted at a new era of music as she revealed that “I’ve felt in my heart that I needed to close this last chapter of my music.” That’s why The Voice alum collected the songs she’s released in the past few years on her journey to find her voice and pinpoint what she wants to sing about. That’s how she compiled In Between: The Collection , which is due out Friday, March 4.

“The first half of the collection shows my country side — my roots. The second half shows the direction I see my music going — infusing R&B, pop, and rock elements while remaining true to my country core in storytelling and lyric,” Bradbery said. But, to be clear, that doesn’t mean she’s straying from country. She went on to explain: “I make music that I love and let my fans decide what to call it. I want everyone to reminisce on the past few years with me as I get ready to begin this exciting next chapter. And no, I’m not leaving country music.”

Read Bradbery’s full announcement here :

Bradbery also revealed the track list of In Between: The Collection , which includes collaborations with Parker McCollum , Zac Brown and more. See the list here :