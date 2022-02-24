Rivian ‘making progress’ on the ramp-up in its electric vehicle production-CEO

Back in June of 2020, Ford and Volkswagen signed off on a landmark partnership agreement that will result in the creation of a number of joint projects, including future Ford EVs riding on VW’s MEB platform and a variety of vans and pickups including the next-gen Transit Connect, which is essentially a rebadged Volkswagen Caddy, as well as the next-gen VW Transporter van, which will be built by Ford, and the 2022 Volkswagen Amarok, which is based on the recently-revealed next-gen Ford Ranger. Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted a 2022 Volkswagen Amarok prototype out driving around for the very first time in the Metro Detroit area.
