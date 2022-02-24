Rivian ‘making progress’ on the ramp-up in its electric vehicle production-CEO

Ford has been at the top of its game lately thanks heavily to the leadership of CEO Jim Farley. While a bulk of the groundwork for the automaker's new EV and off-road vehicle lineup was laid by Farley's predecessor, Jim Hackett, Farley has seen the plan through to production. New models like the Bronco and F-150 Lightning are in hot demand with no signs of letup. The Blue Oval is clearly in a solid position right and for the foreseeable future. And then this mini bombshell dropped this past Friday.

