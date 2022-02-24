ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears hire Matt Feinstein, director of football administration

 2 days ago
Ryan Poles continued to fill out his Bears front office on Thursday by hiring Matt Feinstein as the team’s director of football administration. Before...

