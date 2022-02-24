Bears hire Matt Feinstein, director of football administration

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ decision on his playing future has the capability to change the entire landscape of the NFL, as well as the 2022 prospects of his franchise. The stakes are highest for the Packers, who have been on the brink of the Super Bowl the last few years but just haven’t been able to make it over the hump. And that’s with Rodgers on the roster. The front office- and the fans- don’t want to imagine what life would be like without the star quarterback. That’s why the Packers agreed to at least one of Rodgers’ requests when they re-hired his former quarterbacks coach Tom Clements. Now, Green Bay may have to answer another demand, as reported by The Rich Eisen Show.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO