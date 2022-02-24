ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Pinball Machine Is En Route

By Chad Childers
 1 day ago
There's plenty of interest these days with a "Weird Al" Yankovic biopic now in the works featuring Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe as the musical parody king. Now comes word that there will also soon be a "Weird Al" Yankovic pinball machine made available to fans as well. Multimorphic...

