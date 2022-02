Smiling Friends has been dominating conversation among Adult Swim fans ever since it first premiered, and now Adult Swim has given fans another major opportunity to check it out with an episode released completely for free on YouTube! Originally debuting its pilot as part of an April Fool's Day event on Adult Swim a couple of years ago, it was a major hit as soon as the series got picked up for a full run. It was quite a bit of a wait before the full season hit earlier this year, but support for the new series has been so high that it has already been confirmed for a second season.

