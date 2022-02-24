ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

1 arrested for shooting at Burger King

By Aspen Popowski
 2 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — One man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at a Burger King Wednesday night .

19-year-old Derrick Drinkard was arrested for a shooting that happened at a Burger King at Government Boulevard. Mobile Police were called to the restaurant on Feb. 23 for a report of one person shot. When officers arrived, they found one man who was shot in both arms.

After the shooting, dispatchers received a call from Drinkard, who officers believe was the shooter. Officers were then called to McGowin Park Shopping Center and arrested Drinkard. Drinkard was charged with assault second-degree, discharging a gun into an occupied/unoccupied building/vehicle and carrying a pistol without a permit.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from MPD.

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

