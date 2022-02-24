1 arrested for shooting at Burger King
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — One man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at a Burger King Wednesday night .
19-year-old Derrick Drinkard was arrested for a shooting that happened at a Burger King at Government Boulevard. Mobile Police were called to the restaurant on Feb. 23 for a report of one person shot. When officers arrived, they found one man who was shot in both arms.Vigor football coach on administrative leave
After the shooting, dispatchers received a call from Drinkard, who officers believe was the shooter. Officers were then called to McGowin Park Shopping Center and arrested Drinkard. Drinkard was charged with assault second-degree, discharging a gun into an occupied/unoccupied building/vehicle and carrying a pistol without a permit.
The man who was shot was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from MPD.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 9