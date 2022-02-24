ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computer Science

John Park’s Workshop — LIVE! TODAY 2/24/22 @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit

By John Park
adafruit.com
 2 days ago

It’s JOHN PARK’S WORKSHOP! — LIVE! — Coming up at 4pm ET / 1pm PT Today! LIVE TEXT CHAT IS HERE in the Adafruit Discord chat!. The live video will be on Youtube LIVE, Twitch, Periscope (Twitter) and Facebook. Join maker John Park in his...

blog.adafruit.com

