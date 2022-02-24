ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara, NY

Former Purple Eagle Eva Bachmann Makes Swiss National Team Debut

NU Purple Eagles.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNIAGARA UNIVERSITY, NY – Former Niagara women's soccer student-athlete Eva Bachmann '17 made her Swiss National Team debut earlier this week. It was announced on Feb....

purpleeagles.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Soccer#Purple Eagle#Niagara University#The Swiss National Team#The Purple And White#Nu#Niagara Athletics
