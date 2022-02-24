New Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 Cars Debut Enhanced Safety Features

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Show Long-Run Speed at Auto Club Speedway Before Late-Race Incident. “The No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet was bad fast today at Auto Club Speedway. We started the race with a loose-handling machine, but we knew we would be good if we could get the handling right. Crew chief Jeff Stankiewicz and all of the guys never gave up. They did a great job making adjustments all race long, and our pit crew had fast stops today, too. By the time we got to Stage 3, our Whelen Chevrolet really came to life. We fired off fast on a restart with 74 laps remaining, and that allowed us to work our way into the top 10. I felt like our car was definitely best up high against the wall. Everywhere else our Chevy was sideways. Our biggest issue was that we weren’t great on the short run. It took a good 10, 15 or 20 laps to get going and then once it got going it was really fast, but then you’re in traffic. So those late-race restarts really didn’t help us much. Unfortunately, we had a lot of those. It just wasn’t our day, because another car hammered us during one of the restarts and we ended up with major right-side damage that ended our day. The unfortunate thing is we now have to pull another car out, and we didn’t want to do that. I certainly didn’t want to make it harder on our guys. I’m learning a lot about how these NASCAR Xfinity Series cars race and what their limits are, and it can be so frustrating at times but it’s been fun to race with all of the support of RCR and ECR. We have speed. We just need to get a little short-run speed and I think we’ll be strong. Our Whelen team will bounce back next week and hopefully we’ll have speed with our backup.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO