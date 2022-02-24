New Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 Cars Debut Enhanced Safety Features
By Adam Sinclair
Speedway Digest
2 days ago
A new Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires season springs into life this week on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla., in support of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Races taking place on the challenging 1.8-mile, 14-turn street circuit will commence on Friday, Saturday and...
KYLE BUSCH, No. 18 Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing. What are you anticipating taking to the track for the first time in almost two years?. “Just really the biggest difference I feel like is the new car. The track is very similar – not much difference on that. It’s still California Speedway, but the biggest thing is the new car and how this thing drives. When it feels good and everything is right, it drives similar to the old car but there is a lot of different things on it that makes it different. The feel is going to be different, just finding all of what that is in a short 15-minute practice to get ready for qualifying is what is first and foremost here.”
Giorgio Maggi and Race Art Technology will partner for the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season to go for race wins and become title candidates in the EuroNASCAR PRO Championship. The Swiss driver will take the wheel of the #18 Toyota Camry by Race Art Technology from Switzerland. For Maggi, it will be his third EuroNASCAR PRO season after becoming vice-champion in the 2019 EuroNASCAR 2 season.
With the pressure maxed out at 10 in a dramatic qualifying session, Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires rookie Hunter McElrea posted a statement lap as time expired to score the pole for Sunday’s Indy Lights Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. McElrea posted a best lap time of 1...
Premier Racing will launch its busiest year of professional motorsport this week with the season-opening rounds of the SRO GT America Powered by AWS competition at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in Florida. Adam Adelson (Las Vegas, Nevada) will be the sole pilot in the No. 120 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport for the pair of 40-minute races. The support series event for the IndyCar Series will play host to both rounds of combined GT4 and GT3-class competition on Friday, February 25 and Saturday, February 26.
Moving his record to 3-0 on the season with the ASCS CAS Non-Wing Sprint Cars, R.J. Johnson made it an even dozen career victories with the series on Saturday night at Central Arizona Speedway. Rolling third to; first, Johnson was pursued to the line by Sterling Cling, who fought to...
Race Winner: Cole Custer of SS Green Light Racing (Ford) Stage 1 Winner: Trevor Bayne of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Cole Custer of SS Green Light Racing (Ford) Riley Herbst scored a hard-earned top-10 finish in the Production Alliance 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. The driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing started 16th in the 38-car field and worked diligently to break into the top-10. Herbst fought a loose-handling racecar for much of the race around the two-mile oval, but the 23-year-old racer from Las Vegas persevered, finishing 10th in the penultimate stage and then coming home ninth when the checkered flag dropped. The result, coupled with Herbst’s fourth-place drive last week in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, has him fourth in the championship standings.
He pulled the Grizzly Coolers, Rocket Chassis #97 into Lavonia Speedway Victory Lane, a grin already stretched from ear-to-ear. Cody Overton climbed atop the car into a shower of confetti as his biggest career achievement began to sink-in – his first Feature win behind the wheel of a Super Late Model.
WHAT ARE YOUR INITIAL THOUGHTS OF THE NEXT GEN CAR? WE’VE HAD IT ON THE SHORTEST TRACK AND THE LONGEST TRACK; OBVIOUSLY TWO COMPLETELY DIFFERENT SCENARIOS. HERE, WE’RE KIND OF GOING INTO THE MORE NATURAL FLOW OF THINGS WITH THE PACKAGE THAT WE’RE GOING TO BE RUNNING FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR. DO YOU HAVE ANY EXPECTATIONS; OR IS WHEN THE GREEN FLAG WAVES, IT’S PUTTING ON THE LEARNERS HAT AND LEARNING AS MUCH AS YOU CAN AS QUICK AS YOU CAN?
The stars of the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) will be making their first trip to the St. Louis, Missouri area on Saturday, July 16th for a special event at Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway. Discounted reserved and general admission tickets will be available online starting Tuesday, March 1st at 2:00 PM CT.
Talk about making an entrance. Romain Grosjean led the first practice of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season in his first official drive with Andretti Autosport, pacing the Friday afternoon session for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding on the streets of the Florida city.
Event: Production Alliance Group 300 (Round 2 of 33) Format: 150 Laps (Stages 35 laps / 35 laps / 80 laps) Jeffrey Earnhardt and the No. 26 ForeverLawn / Harvest.org team ran consistent Top-10 lap times throughout the 300-mile race. Earnhardt had competitive race trim speeds during practice but did...
Parker Chase closed out his 2022 edition of Speedweeks with an exclamation point as the 21-year-old earned a career-best finish in the ARCA Menards Series on its biggest stage this past Saturday at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Chase in the first of a minimum 10 ARCA Menards Series races this...
A new year has come around and Scott Lagasse Racing is ready to take on the next season of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. The first race of 2022 will take place at the historic Sebring International Raceway in south central Florida. The 17-turn, 3.74-mile track is the birthplace of the Trans Am series, with the first race being held 56 years ago.
SiriusXM today announced its season-long coverage for the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES® season, featuring live broadcasts of every race all season long, as well as shows and podcasts hosted by active drivers. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP...
Full of Energy: Bucked Up Energy and its sister products will continue their role as the primary partner of Graf’s No. 08 Ford Mustang this weekend. Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway is the second race of 2022 but is the 33rd race overall in a multi-year, multi-race deal with the former ARCA Menards Series winner.
The stars of the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) will be making their second trip to the Music City on Saturday, July 9th for a special event at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Discounted reserved and general admission tickets will be available online starting Tuesday, March 1st at 10:00 AM CT. The 5/8-mile...
Californian Cole Custer was the only former Auto Club Speedway winner in the field for Saturday’s Production Alliance 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Fontana, Calif. Three overtimes, 12 cautions and more than three hours of official race time later, Custer was still the only former winner in the Fontana field, having beaten runner-up Noah Gragson to the finish line by .565 seconds.
Racing is about to get the biggest can of Keystone Light the world has ever seen!. Cup rookie Austin Cindric celebrated his historic win in Daytona this weekend with a Keystone Light tall boy in hand, so the brand is taking its beer to new heights to celebrate, literally -- by creating the world’s largest Keystone Light tall boy.
22 years ago, Andy and Cathy DeFrancesco’s dreams of becoming parents for the first time hung in the balance. Their newborn son Devlin was born 15 weeks premature at Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital and weighed only one pound. He wasn’t expected to make it - in fact, a Roman Catholic priest was brought in to read the last rights for the newborn.
Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Show Long-Run Speed at Auto Club Speedway Before Late-Race Incident. “The No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet was bad fast today at Auto Club Speedway. We started the race with a loose-handling machine, but we knew we would be good if we could get the handling right. Crew chief Jeff Stankiewicz and all of the guys never gave up. They did a great job making adjustments all race long, and our pit crew had fast stops today, too. By the time we got to Stage 3, our Whelen Chevrolet really came to life. We fired off fast on a restart with 74 laps remaining, and that allowed us to work our way into the top 10. I felt like our car was definitely best up high against the wall. Everywhere else our Chevy was sideways. Our biggest issue was that we weren’t great on the short run. It took a good 10, 15 or 20 laps to get going and then once it got going it was really fast, but then you’re in traffic. So those late-race restarts really didn’t help us much. Unfortunately, we had a lot of those. It just wasn’t our day, because another car hammered us during one of the restarts and we ended up with major right-side damage that ended our day. The unfortunate thing is we now have to pull another car out, and we didn’t want to do that. I certainly didn’t want to make it harder on our guys. I’m learning a lot about how these NASCAR Xfinity Series cars race and what their limits are, and it can be so frustrating at times but it’s been fun to race with all of the support of RCR and ECR. We have speed. We just need to get a little short-run speed and I think we’ll be strong. Our Whelen team will bounce back next week and hopefully we’ll have speed with our backup.”
