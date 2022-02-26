Liberty vs. Brookfield girls high school basketball

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – This Saturday, two of Trumbull County’s top programs met to decide the Division III Struthers District champion. Top-seeded Liberty and Brookfield squared off for the third time this season, each previously earning a victory against one another.

High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week

Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Brookfield (18-6) vs. Liberty (22-1)

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last Five Meetings

Jan. 20, 2022 – Brookfield, 53-46

Dec. 13, 2021 – Liberty, 56-54

Jan. 21, 2021 – Brookfield, 71-66

Jan. 16, 2021 – Brookfield, 57-42

Jan. 22, 2020 – Liberty, 55-25

Last Meeting

Sophia Hook finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists as Brookfield handed Liberty their first loss of the season, 53-46.

Audrey Reardon led the Lady Warriors with 14 points. Cailey Wellman posted a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds). For Liberty, Cianna Smith paced the Leopards with 18 points (connected on four 3-point shots).

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense : Liberty, 62.3; Brookfield, 50.0

Scoring Defense: Brookfield, 36.0; Liberty, 37.9

Game Notes

Last season, Brookfield was the #3 seed and was turned away by South Range in the Northeast 1 District Final,41-30. It was their first trip back to the District championship game since they made an appearance in back-to-back seasons (2015 & 2016).



Brookfield advanced to the Regionals in 2008 after defeating Maplewood, 55-40, in the Ashtabula District Final.



Brookfield has won three of their last four meetings with Liberty. The Lady Leopards took their previous two showdowns during the 2019-20 season.



The Warriors have won their last six games allowing their opponents during that span to average just 29 points per contest.



On Wednesday, Brookfield pu nched their ticket to the District Final by defeating Ursuline – 57-41. Audrey Reardon led the Warriors’ scoring attack with 19 points, connecting on three shots from distance. Sophia Hook and Cailey Wellman added 14 and 11 points, respectively.



In 2019, Liberty topped #1 seed Salem in the District Semifinals (50-43) before being eliminated by Southeast in the Struthers District Championship, 63-55.



The Leopards have been victorious in each of their last nine games. Liberty’s defense has permitted just an average of 21 points over their last four outings.



Liberty began the season by winning their first 13 games.



Aaliyah Foster and Demi Watson each scored 23 points in Wednesday’s 62-33 win over Waterloo in the District Semifinal. Foster, a sophomore, has averaged 16.7 points over her last nine outings and has successfully tallied double-figures in each of those nine games. For the ninth time this year, Watson went over the 20-point mark in a game. She scored a season-best 33 points on December 20 in their 67-63 win over Garfield.

The winner will play in the Division III Regional Semifinal game in Cuyahoga Falls on March 2 at 6 p.m. versus the Wooster District champion (Waynedale or Trinity).

