Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth ISD Classes Will Start 2-Hours Late Friday

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD announced Thursday afternoon, it will operate on a two-hour delay for students on Friday, Feb. 25.

Buses will run on a two-hour delayed scheduled as well.

Staff are asked to report at the usual time.

Transportation employees should report two hours later than usual.

Elementary schools will open at 9:50 a.m., middle school will start at 11:15 a.m., and high schools will begin at 10:25 a.m.

All non-UIL after school events on Friday are cancelled, including the Fort Worth After School Program.

Head coaches will communicate with athletes about any change in schedule for games.

