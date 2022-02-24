Colin Cowherd Likens Relationship Between Aaron Rodgers, Packers to Mike Pence Dating Kathy Griffin

We got our first real Aaron Rodgers update of the offseason today (unless you count him telling the world about his Panchakarma treatment) from Dianna Russini. The ESPN insider reported the league MVP will inform the Green Bay Packers of his decision "soon."

Colin Cowherd discussed the report today on The Herd and dug into the characterization of Rodgers' relationship with the organization. He is of the mind the two sides don't mesh, that the quiet, work-in-silence vibe of Green Bay isn't how Rodgers likes to do business and we've seen him emerge from that shell over the last few years. Cowherd thinks it's far from a match made in heaven-- then broke out one of his more remarkable metaphors by saying the two sides being together would be like Mike Pence dating Kathy Griffin.

Griffin is rather notoriously anti-Trump and made headlines in 2017 when she posted a photo on social media of herself holding a mask that looked like a bloody head of the then-president. Pence, of course, was his right-hand man from 2016-2020.