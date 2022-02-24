POV: What “Strong Black Woman” Means to Me

It’s now been a little more than a year since I received death threats while speaking out as a Black doctor. It happened when I was the keynote speaker for a White Coats for Black Lives demonstration at Yale School of Medicine. I implored my colleagues to understand that socioeconomic status does not protect Black lives from racism. Status does not protect my physician father from being followed by police in his neighborhood. Status did not protect my 8-year-old sister from experiencing a delay in medical care because white nurses did not believe my pharmacist mother when she said my sister was wheezing from anaphylactic shock. Status does not protect college-educated Black women, like me, from being more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women who did not graduate from high school.

