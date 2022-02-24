ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinpoint Weather: Rain lingers off & on overnight

By John Carroll
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain showers are expected to linger overnight, off and on, and return for the morning commute. Expect to see the steady flow of air from the west shift to a more southwesterly flow, allowing the temps to warm up a bit overnight. Temps will be generally in the 30s around midnight,...

