ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

10 Ways to Release Regret

By Reviewed by Vanessa Lancaster
psychologytoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResolve not to live in the past and to forgive yourself. As you seek to release heavy feelings, work to counterbalance anger, fear, and guilt with optimism, hope, and joy. Exercises in intellectual, relationship, physical, and spiritual support can help you reclaim a healthy life. Few people arrive at...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Narcissistic Obsession with Attention

Narcissists have a distinct preoccupation with being the center of attention. They are highly skilled at making themselves the star of the show, whether by writing the script themselves or hijacking another person’s scene. To be clinically diagnosed with narcissist personality disorder (NPD), one has to meet five of...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Decoding Behavior With Thoughts and Feelings

Personality is defined by an individual’s characteristic patterns of thought, emotion, and behavior. Behavioristic personality descriptions focus only on observable behavioral traits. Behavioral traits are completely ambiguous in meaning without knowing underlying thoughts and emotions. "Saying nice things" can imply optimism, people-pleasing, or manipulativeness, depending on associated thoughts and...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

11 Nuanced Words for "Anger"

If you’re going to express anger, it should reflect the nuance of your feeling. Sometimes, “angry” doesn’t quite do it. Here are 11 more nuanced words for “angry.” See if one or more belongs in your verbal or written toolkit. A word about the...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Learn the Important Difference Between Emotions and Feelings

Emotions and feelings are not the same thing, despite people using the words interchangeably. Emotions are real-time data sparked by sensations in the body. Feelings can be more biased, altered by mental misconceptions. Developing emotional awareness helps you go straight to the source, preventing reactivity and false beliefs. Many people...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com

Take the 30-Day Positive Messaging Challenge

If knowledge is power, wisdom is discernment. Wisdom tends to come after experiencing life’s inevitable hard knocks. People make mistakes and learn lessons through the experience. Over time, wisdom can be gained. With this thought in mind, I found it interesting that older people have been found to respond favorably to positive health messages that are motivating over negative messages that tend to be more fear-based (Notthoff & Carstensen, 2014; Strough et al., 2015; Sullivan & Lachman, 2016). I personally wonder if this doesn’t apply to everyone. Anecdotally, I have heard that Psychology Today contributors tend to find that their positive-based posts are read more than other items. (Trending topics like narcissism remain popular because we love reading things that help us understand and validate our painful encounters with other people.) Still, if positive messages are more motivating for people who have lived longer and have generally gained more knowledge and wisdom, wouldn’t it make sense to try to employ positive messaging with others in our lives?
MENTAL HEALTH
deseret.com

2 new omicron symptoms you won’t realize are from COVID

Two new omicron variant symptoms popped up in a recent breakthrough infection. What’s happening: “Good Morning America” co-anchor Amy Robach said in a recent Instagram post that she experienced two symptoms of COVID-19 after suffering from a breakthrough infection. The two symptoms included exhaustion and lower back...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Meditation
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The Least-Flattering Haircut For Women Over 40

It’s not unreasonable to hope that when you’re getting a new haircut, it’s one that flatters your features and helps you to look your best while giving your confidence a well-deserved boost. Getting a great haircut can not only function as a form of self-expression, but it can also work to hide signs of aging and allow you to feel great as you grow older.
HAIR CARE
Psych Centra

Bipolar Eyes: Myth or Fact?

You can’t tell whether someone has bipolar disorder by looking at their eyes, but bipolar disorder could affect vision in smaller ways. Many people misunderstand bipolar disorder and have some misconceptions about it. One misconception is that you can tell whether someone is experiencing a mood episode, especially mania,...
MENTAL HEALTH
In Style

How to Know If You Have 'Relationship PTSD' — and 7 Steps to Heal

I am recently out of a really bad relationship with someone who was critical, controlling, and generally emotionally abusive. There was no physical abuse but I keep having flashbacks about things that happened and find myself obsessing over the whole relationship and can't move forward. I feel like I have relationship PTSD. Is that a thing? —Relationship PTSD.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Holistic Psychologist

10 Types of Toxic People You Should Avoid in Life

It is not that difficult to spot a toxic person. If you are in doubt, just observe their behavior: they are usually egoistic, manipulative and self-centered. We all know at least one narcissist. And it doesn’t matter if we live or work with them — it can be very hard to deal with such people on a regular basis.
Telegraph

My wife refuses to accept that we are getting a divorce – I'm running out of polite explanations

Our marriage broke down in an amicably weary way a couple of years ago but my wife seems happy to just drift on, leading largely separate lives in the same house. Our children are pretty much grown and flown – one has moved out properly and the other is at university most of the time – and don’t seem greatly concerned that their parents rarely exchange a word when the family is all together. They have their own friends and their own preoccupations and I think we can allow ourselves a little bit of pride that we got them to the brink of adulthood without too much in the way of trauma and conflict.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Signs your partner is cheating, according to a private investigator

Finding out a partner has cheated is never easy - but most people would rather know the truth than remain in the dark about their significant other’s infidelities.To catch an unfaithful partner in the act or confirm suspicions, people turn to the experts; private investigators, who make it their life’s work to uncover hidden relationships and illicit affairs.As the ones that hunt down cheaters, private investigators know all of the signs that indicate someone is hiding something - or someone.We spoke to a top private investigator - a former federal agent - about the obvious signs someone is cheating, as...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Sira Mas

This Is What Gaslighting Looks Like

Gaslighting is a form of abuse and it’s very common in unhealthy relationships. According to Psychology Today, “Victims of gaslighting are fed false information that leads them to question what they know to be true. They may end up doubting their memory, their perception, and even their sanity.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy