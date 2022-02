There has been a lot of talk lately about how WWE’s plans for WrestleMania are pretty clear. That is, in my opinion, both true and misleading. We know Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will go title versus title in one long-building main event and Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey will fight for the belt in the other. We also know Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will continue their feud in another huge title match. All of that has been stated very clearly, but there are also a ton of major superstars on the WWE roster who still need an opponent or a clear direction including Sasha Banks.

WWE ・ 22 HOURS AGO