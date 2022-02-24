ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainians and Russians are packing ATM lines, prompting fears of what happened in the US during the Great Depression

By Jason Lalljee
Ukrainians stood in long lines outside of banks and ATMs hoping to take out their funds, even defying curfew to do so. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images.
  • After Russia invaded Ukraine Thursday, people in both countries started withdrawing cash from banks.
  • It's led to fears of bank runs, which triggered turmoil in the US during the Great Depression.
  • Bank runs can lead to bankruptcy, unemployment, lending shortages, and closed businesses.

