A revealing yet alarming study revealed

By KEITH WIBBELS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in the late 1980s, an extensive survey was conducted by the Gallup people to get a feel for the religious life of Americans. The study was revealing, but also quite alarming. Among the data collected was the fact that more than 65 million Americans claimed to have had some type...

Daily Beast

Does an Ancient Ring Found in a Shipwreck Depict Jesus Christ?

In December, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced the subaquatic discovery of a Roman-era gold ring bearing the image of a shepherd boy. The gold and blue-green gemstone ring was one of a few artifacts found in the excavations of two shipwrecks off the coast of Israel near the ancient port of Caesarea. The ring is significant, the IAA says, because the image was used by Christians to symbolize Jesus. But did the ring belong to a Christian at all? And if it did, what does that mean?
RELIGION
SCNow

MICHAEL GOINGS: Black history from a biblical perspective

As a pupil and practitioner of the Holy Writ, I’ve discovered that knowing and rightly divining the Bible is the key to knowing or fully understanding the origin of man. It would be impossible to expound on Black history or any history without consulting or referencing to Scriptures. Everybody,...
RELIGION
Upworthy

A pastor baptized people for decades. But he used one wrong word and now they're all invalid.

A Catholic priest has resigned after an investigation found that he used one wrong word for more than 20 years while performing baptisms. The church also declared that all the baptisms performed by the priest, Father Andres Arango, have been declared void because he used the words "We" instead of "I." The decision was announced by Bishop Thomas Olmsted of the Diocese of Phoenix. The church's investigation found that Father Arango would say, "We baptize you in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit." Olmsted clarified that he was supposed to say "I baptize" and not "We baptize," reported CNN. The pastor apologized for using the 'wrong formula.'
RELIGION
BBC

One-word gaffe invalidates thousands of US baptisms

A Catholic priest in Arizona is learning the hard way that "words matter" after a one-word gaffe forced officials to invalidate thousands of baptisms he conducted over many years. Church officials say that the priest, Andres Arango, used the word "we" instead of "I" during baptisms. Catholics believe that only...
RELIGION
Andrei Tapalaga

An Archaeologist Discovered Where the Garden of Eden Is Located

Depiction of Garden of Eden from Biblical TimesBible Study. The Garden of Eden may be one of the most important locations in history. Based on the Bible, this is the place where God created the first man Adam and where Adam created the first woman, Eve. Adam was formed from the ground (Gen 2:7). Wordplay between “Adam” and “ground” (adama [h’m’d}a]) is unmistakable. It is important that Adam has identified with humankind rather than any particular nationality. The country from which the dust was taken is not specified. Rabbis believed it came from all over the earth.
Anita Durairaj

Jesus's cross was broken into pieces and fragments of wood were dispersed all over the world

Picture by Joseolgon; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The relic of the True Cross refers to the actual cross used for Jesus's crucifixion. The story of the True Cross which may very well be a legend states that the True Cross was hidden after Jesus's death. It was not until 326 CE that Empress Helena traveled to the Holy Land to search for the cross and other relics pertaining to Jesus.
Andrei Tapalaga

Archeologists Found the Location Where Jesus Walked on Water

site of el-Araj next to a painting of Jesus walking on waterExpress. Archeologists have always questioned events from the bible in their search to find hard evidence of locations where those events had occurred. Within the New Testament, there are many mentions of Jesus performing various miracles to do good but also to prove to the world that he is the son of God. Within the New Testament, there is mention of a town called Bethsaida found next to the Sea of Galilee in Israel.
studyfinds.org

Study of ancient fish bones shows Judeans ignored Torah’s non-kosher fish ban

ARIEL, Israel — Ancient Judeans often ate non-kosher fish around the time that such food was prohibited in the Bible, an Israeli study discovered. Researchers say the analysis of fish bones that are thousands of years old reveals the forbidden diet. These findings shed fresh light on the origin of dietary laws from the Torah that are still observed by many Jewish people today.
RELIGION
Alissa Rose

A 1500-Year-Old manuscript mentioned Jesus Christ wasn't crucified

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational and educational purposes. The Holy Scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, was written over 2000 years ago and contained the whole story of Jesus Christ's life. There are many versions of the Bible in many languages, but almost all of them have the same story of Jesus Christ's life, except this manuscript, which mentions a completely different story of Jesus Christ's life.
Anita Durairaj

Clothing that may have been worn by Jesus is kept in Trier Cathedral in Germany

Visitors viewing a garment that is supposedly Jesus's holy robeU.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Stephani Schafer; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain in the U.S. It is called the Holy Tunic of Christ and it is purported to be the actual robe that Jesus wore at the time of his crucifixion. It is also called the Seamless Robe of Jesus because it was woven in one piece without a seam. The tunic is currently preserved at the Cathedral of Trier in Germany.
ABC News

Black gay priest in NYC challenges Catholicism from within

NEW YORK -- Parishioners worshipping at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Harlem are greeted by a framed portrait of Martin Luther King Jr. -- a Baptist minister named after a rebellious 16th century German priest excommunicated from the Catholic Church. The Rev. Bryan Massingale, who sometimes preaches at St....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Centre Daily

Priest watching video of his own baptism spots error. Now 100s invalidated in Michigan

Nearly 800 Michiganders’ baptisms were deemed invalid after the Archdiocese of Detroit discovered a deacon used one wrong word while conducting them. Instead of saying “I baptize,” Rev. Mark Springer, now retired, used the phrase “we baptize” during baptisms at St. Anastasia Roman Catholic Church in Troy, Michigan, from 1986 to 1989, the Associated Press reported.
RELIGION
TheDailyBeast

Priest Hangs Up Collar After Thousands of Baptisms Deemed Invalid Because He Said One Wrong Word

A Catholic priest in Arizona has voluntarily resigned after it emerged that he had been bungling the religious ritual by a single word for more than 20 years. The Catholic Diocese of Phoenix announced that church leaders had found that Father Andres Arango’s use of the phrase “we baptize” rather than the singular “I baptize,” the strict wording mandated by the Vatican, had invalidated nearly every baptism he had ever performed. Arango said in a letter he “deeply” regretted the mistake, and confirmed that he would be stepping down from St. Gregory Parish’s pulpit in order to “dedicate my energy and full time ministry to help remedy this and heal those affected.” In a statement to The New York Times, the diocese’s bishop said that he didn’t believe Arango had meant “to harm the faithful or deprive them of the grace of baptism and the sacraments.” There was “no single clear answer” on the mangled phrasing’s cascade effect, such as how it might impact those incorrectly baptized and later married by the Church, the Phoenix diocese said.
RELIGION
Smithonian

Meet the ‘Most Important’ Jewish Woman in Medieval England

When Licoricia of Winchester, an English moneylender who counted among her clients Henry III and members of his court, was found murdered in her home in 1277, news of her death circulated widely, even reaching Jewish communities in Germany. The level of interest generated by Licoricia’s killing reflected her unique position in medieval English society: “She was Jewish, she was rich [and] she was a woman,” biographer Rebecca Abrams tells Catherine Pepinster of Religion News Service (RNS). “All three might have led to her death.”
SOCIETY

