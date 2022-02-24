ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thieves break into East Memphis Target

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KAoaq_0eOFOmaS00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a business burglary at the Target on Colonial around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said that officers spoke to the store manager and they said six unknown men broke into the store with a sledgehammer and crowbar. Memphis Police posted this video showing the incident.

The manager said the thieves made off with about $19,280 worth of items.

Man pleads guilty to crimes against ex-girlfriends, baby

Police said the thieves occupied a silver, two-door Dodge Challenger, a silver four-door Infiniti G35, and a black four-door Infiniti. MPD said these same suspects tried to break into Dillard’s at Wolfchase Mall around 3:20 that same morning.

MPD is asking that if you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

