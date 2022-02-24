ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman found dead in Brooklyn home: NYPD

By Sarah Vasile
 2 days ago

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Officers found a 65-year-old woman dead inside her Brooklyn apartment Wednesday evening, police said Thursday.

The woman, Angelina Grimes, was face down and had signs of trauma to her face, police said. EMS pronounced her dead inside the Lenox Road apartment complex.

The city’s medical examiner will determine Grimes’ cause of death. Police said an investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

