Lady Steers leaving behind lasting legacy

ROBERT LEE– The current players on Robert Lee’s girls’ basketball team have etched their names into the school’s history books in the last two seasons.



The No. 4 Lady Steers (32-2) won their first district title in 19 years last season and now can add the program’s first trip to a regional tournament since 2002 to their resume. Robert Lee is one of 16 teams left in the 1A high school basketball playoffs and with four more wins could claim their first state championship since 1978.



Seniors Braylee Hood, Kenzie Puentez, Mia Galvan, and Paige Immel, along with head coach Brandye Wilson have created a last legacy at Robert Lee. Together they’ve won 20 district games, two 11-1A titles, and three playoffs games, adding five gold balls to their expanding trophy case.



The Lady Steers will look to add another trophy and chapter in their story when they face No. 9 Highland in the Region II semifinals at WTC Coliseum in Snyder on Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.