Robert Lee, TX

Lady Steers leaving behind lasting legacy

By Jaydon Hart
 2 days ago

ROBERT LEE– The current players on Robert Lee’s girls’ basketball team have etched their names into the school’s history books in the last two seasons.

The No. 4 Lady Steers (32-2) won their first district title in 19 years last season and now can add the program’s first trip to a regional tournament since 2002 to their resume. Robert Lee is one of 16 teams left in the 1A high school basketball playoffs and with four more wins could claim their first state championship since 1978.

Seniors Braylee Hood, Kenzie Puentez, Mia Galvan, and Paige Immel, along with head coach Brandye Wilson have created a last legacy at Robert Lee. Together they’ve won 20 district games, two 11-1A titles, and three playoffs games, adding five gold balls to their expanding trophy case.

The Lady Steers will look to add another trophy and chapter in their story when they face No. 9 Highland in the Region II semifinals at WTC Coliseum in Snyder on Friday.

Lady Steers playoff run continues

SNYDER– The Robert Lee girls basketball team added another chapter to their growing legacy at WTC Coliseum on Friday. The Lady Steers (33-2) took down Highland 61-53 in the 1A Region II semifinals for their fifth gold ball this season. Robert Lee found its rhythm late in the first quarter and took a 38-29 lead […]
Party like it’s 1978: The Lady Steers are headed back to state

SAN ANGELO, TX. — For the first time since 1978, the Robert Lee Lady Steers basketball team will be heading back to the state tournament thanks to their 53-50 victory over Hermleigh Saturday afternoon. The Lady Steers were led by Kailey Freeman who scored 24 points, and Braylee Hood pitched in 16 more for Robert […]
Second half defense propels Hermleigh past Sterling City

SNYDER– Hermleigh overcame a five-point halftime deficit and defeated Sterling City 40-31 in the 1A Region II semifinals at WTC Coliseum on Friday. The Lady Cardinals (31-8) stepped up their defensive effort in the second half and held the Lady Eagles (24-12) to two points in the fourth quarter. Hermleigh faces Robert Lee in the […]
Boys High School Basketball Playoff Pairings

Regional QuarterfinalsClass 2AW7 Christoval vs W8 Coleman, TBD Class 1AR11 Water Valley vs W9 Van Horn, TBD W11 Irion County vs R9 Balmorhea, TBD AreaClass 3AW3 Wall vs R7 Holliday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Abilene Wylie High School W7 City View 45, R3 TLCA 32  Class 2AW7 Christoval 69, T6 Sundown 36 Class 1AW11 Irion […]
Belles hang tough with No. 4 Commerce

SAN ANGELO– Angelo State battled and nearly upset No. 4 Texas A&M Commerce falling 89-86 in a Lone Star Conference contest at the Junell Center on Thursday. The Belles (14-12 overall, 11-4 in LSC) had won 11 of their last 13 entering the game and were tied for first place in the conference standings. The […]
Lady Eagles return to regional tournament after 17 years

STERLING CITY– The 2022 Lady Eagles are etching their name in history as they make a return to the regional tournament for the first time since 2005. Sterling City is the only three seed who made it into regional play. The Eagles (24-11) are coming off a hard-fought win to Veribest in the area round […]
Cody O’Connor walks for hope

SAN ANGELO, Texas – From New York to Los Angeles, Cody O’Connor is walking across the country. “At the end of my battle I was told I would never walk again in my life among many other things. So were on the walk for hope, walking from Times Square all the way to the Santa […]
Keep San Angelo Beautiful cancels Highway Clean-up due to weather

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Keep San Angelo Beautiful announced they will be canceling their Highway Clean-up event originally scheduled for Saturday, February 26, 2022, according to a statement from Executive Director Charlotte Anderson. In the statement, Anderson said, “Due to the weather advisory for potential Freezing rain and drizzle we will cancel our event tomorrow […]
KLST Evening Forecast: Friday February 25th

Clouds rebuilding over the Concho Valley from the west as the area slowly digs out from under the cold air. Temperatures this afternoon peaked in the mid to upper 40s with winds still from the northeast. Tonight, overnight lows will drop into the 20s with clouds continuing to increase from the southeast. Early Saturday morning […]
RAW VIDEO: 20th Annual KIXY Cares for Kids Radiothon

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 20th Annual KIXY Cares for Kids Radiothon is taking place at Sunset Mall with the help of Shannon Medical Center and Children’s Miracle Network. The radiothon started Thursday, February 24th, and will continue through Saturday, February 26th. Through the three-day fundraising event, those listening to KIXY’s radiothon will be able […]
KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday February 24th

Big change for the second half of the day as clouds begin to clear out from the west towards the east. Temperatures started increasing with some sunlight, but as the sunset approaches temperatures will drop back into the lower 20s. Warmer Friday but some upper level clouds will move into the region from the west. […]
Four Trinity School administrators arrested

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department arrested four administrators Friday at Trinity School of Midland for Failure to Report with Intent to Conceal Neglect or Abuse. These arrests were made a little more than a week after five administrators from Midland Christian School were arrested and charged with the same crime. Police said those school […]
The People’s Convoy makes its way through the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With multiple truckers in tow, The People’s Convoy, bound for Washington, D.C., passed through the City of Amarillo Saturday morning. The convoy protests pandemic mandates across the nation. The convoy comes on the heels of a separate convoy in Canada, also protesting COVID-19 mandates. “On a global scale, this is a […]
Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas infant

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued early Friday morning for an abducted 11-month-old out of Fort Worth. Texas DPS issued the alert around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning for Harmony Rodriguez. She was last seen at 9:30 p.m. in a neighborhood in northern Fort Worth. Rodriguez is 30 pounds with black hair […]
Affidavit reveals details in arrest of Midland Trinity staffers

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- An arrest affidavit has revealed new details in the arrests of four Midland Trinity School administrators who were arrested early Friday. Dean of Students Todd Freese, Director of Admissions Adrianne Clifton, Head of Schools Shelby Hammer, and Head of Middle School Chrystal Meyers have all been charged with Failure to Report Child Abuse with […]
