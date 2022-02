The Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville is playing host again to the National Farm Machinery Show, now in its 56th year. The show runs through Saturday. After a strong 2021 for many farmers, some of them might be walking around with some money to spend on the newest, latest, and greatest equipment on display at the show. The big question is, if they see it and like it, how long before they can get it?

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 9 DAYS AGO