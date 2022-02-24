ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

‘Dirty, hard work in the dark’ returns as Georgia football resumes early morning Sanford Stadium run

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JE92Z_0eOFKy4m00
Sanford Stadium Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh)

Early morning Sanford Stadium runs played a key part in molding the 2021 Georgia football. The team spoke often about running, staying in shape and how much those crack of dawn runs helped build the 2021 National Championship team.

“Running, scaling these stadium stairs. Just getting ready for the battles that this team would endure,” former offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer said at the National Championship celebration. “That dirty hard work in the dark that I know coach Smart knows what I’m talking about, that gave us these results.”

After the success of those early morning runs last season, it looks like the Bulldogs are back running a similar play out of last season’s playbook. The Georgia Football Twitter account shared some pictures of the 2022 Georgia football team running under the lights at Sanford Stadium.

The pictures below make it look pretty epic.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

Vescovi, Zeigler lead No. 17 Tennessee over No. 3 Auburn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — It had been 27 games since Brandon Huntley-Hatfield made a 3-pointer. Since then, he had missed eight attempts. The 6-foot-10 freshman for No. 17 Tennessee was an unlikely hero Saturday when he connected early in the second half as the Volunteers trailed by 11 points. His shot ignited a 17-2 run that was instrumental in a 67-62 victory over No. 3 Auburn.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
17K+
Followers
54K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy