‘Dirty, hard work in the dark’ returns as Georgia football resumes early morning Sanford Stadium run

Sanford Stadium Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh)

Early morning Sanford Stadium runs played a key part in molding the 2021 Georgia football. The team spoke often about running, staying in shape and how much those crack of dawn runs helped build the 2021 National Championship team.

“Running, scaling these stadium stairs. Just getting ready for the battles that this team would endure,” former offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer said at the National Championship celebration. “That dirty hard work in the dark that I know coach Smart knows what I’m talking about, that gave us these results.”

After the success of those early morning runs last season, it looks like the Bulldogs are back running a similar play out of last season’s playbook. The Georgia Football Twitter account shared some pictures of the 2022 Georgia football team running under the lights at Sanford Stadium.

The pictures below make it look pretty epic.

©2022 Cox Media Group