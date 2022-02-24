ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Georgia DE Travon Walker rising on NFL draft boards, Jordan Davis needs strong combine

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rrpbE_0eOFKTuN00
Trayvon Walker Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) during the Bulldogs' game against Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (photo by Rob Davis) (Rob Davis)

ATHENS — Lifetimes of hard work will be on the line for the program-record 14 Georgia players expected to compete at the 2022 NFL Combine next week (March 1-6) at the Indianapolis Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium.

NFL teams have done their homework on the Bulldogs throughout the players’ careers with extensive notes and reports from game film and each and every off-field incident, for better or worse.

There are no secrets with teams on the verge of investing millions of dollars into player salaries, and now the NFL Combine offers an opportunity to see the top-rated players compete in football-related drills.

Georgia junior defensive end Travon Walker is expected to be one of the workout wonders at the combine, and his rising projected NFL draft stock suggests as much.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Alabama running back Santonio Beard shot and killed in Georgia

In 2002, Santonio Beard tore up Ole Miss rumbling for five touchdowns to beat Ole Miss 42-7. Beard was a standout running back for the Crimson Tide. Unfortunately, Beard was shot and killed in Georgia this past week. According to The Tennessean, officers responded to a call and found Beard...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Georgia linebacker signee suffers multiple gunshot wounds

Georgia signee and three-star prospect EJ Lightsey has suffered multiple gunshot wound Monday night, per a report. He is in stable condition. The shooting took place in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Lightsey’s hometown. The future Georgia linebacker has been transported to a local hospital for treatment on “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”
FITZGERALD, GA
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has 2-Word Response To Report He Wants To Be NFL’s Highest-Paid Player

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Dianna Russini had a stunning revelation regarding how much money Aaron Rodgers wants to make next season. “From the conversations I’ve had with a lot of people in the league, he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL by a wide margin,” Russini said. “So we’re talking about $50 million a year. We know the cap situation the Green Bay Packers are in. We know Davante Adams needs to get paid. So there’s a lot on the table.”
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Big Blue View

Daniel Jeremiah defends mocking Travon Walker to Giants at No. 5

Daniel Jeremiah knows that he set off a firestorm in the New York Giants fan base this week when he mocked edge rusher Travon Walker and wide receiver Drake London to the team at picks 5 and 7 respectively. The NFL Network analyst addressed that during a Friday conference call.
NFL
247Sports

Daquayvious Sorey de-commits from the Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia's 2023 recruiting class is now at seven commitments after parting ways with four-star wide receiver Daquayvious Sorey. The wideout, who left Graceville (Fla.) for Shipley (Fla.) this offseason, announced on Friday that his recruitment would now be open to other programs. "To the Georgia coaching staff, I have nothing...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Nfl Combine#American Football#Georgia De Travon Walker#Cox Media Group
247Sports

Ex-Florida State, Georgia EDGE Jermaine Johnson rising on mock draft boards

Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II quickly risen up draft boards ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft in April. Johnson spent his first two seasons at Georgia as a linebacker before transferring to Florida State for the 2021 season as a defensive end. In 12 games this season, Johnson totaled 70 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one touchdown. Prior to his career at Georgia, Johnson was a 247Sports Composite four-star JUCO recruit in the recruiting class of 2019.
NFL
Alt 101.7

Why Jameson Williams’s Draft Stock Will Surge at NFL Combine

Jameson Williams is a guaranteed first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. There's no arguing that. Since his ACL tear in the College Football Playoff National Championship, the former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver has appeared in the first round of any mock draft you can find on the internet.
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

NFL Draft Scouting Combine Boycott: Impact on Cowboys?

FRISCO - After a one-year hiatus, the NFL Draft Combine returns to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis March 1. COVID restrictions may affect the best college talent being able to put their physical tools on display for all 32 NFL teams. The NFL will put prospects in a ‘bubble’ during next week's scouting combine in order to try to protect players from COVID-19, according to a league-published memo that was delivered to prospects last Saturday.
NFL
The Spun

New Details Emerge Following Colt Brennan’s Death

Last spring the football world was rocked by the sudden passing of record-setting quarterback Colt Brennan. Nearly a year later, new details into his death have been revealed. According to Brandon Sneed of Sports Illustrated, an examination of Brennan’s brain revealed that he had at least one stage of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). But the full extent of how bad his CTE was could not be determined due to the nature of his death.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Ledger-Enquirer

NFL Draft Profile: Jordan Davis

Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis has had NFL owners biting at the bit to get the Charlotte, North Carolina native on their team for a few seasons now. A man amongst boys when it comes to playing on the football field, paired with a massive stature that moves in a lot of ways that people of Davis' size probably shouldn't.
NFL
GiantsCountry

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

A former five-star recruit out of Laurel, Mississippi, where he attended Laurel High School, Cross with the fifth-ranked offensive tackle recruit during the 2019 cycle, and the second-ranked recruit out of Mississippi (behind Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean). Cross started for two years in Mike Leach’s Air Raid system at Mississippi State.
NFL
Boston Globe

Breaking down the top non-draft stories of the NFL Combine

When the NFL Scouting Combine is held this coming week in Indianapolis, all eyes will be on the 324 draft prospects as they perform drills and navigate a gauntlet of interviews and medical exams. But for many teams the draft process is more of a secondary concern. The NFL Draft...
NFL
Boston

Insider believes chances of Patriots franchise tagging J.C. Jackson are ‘low’

The Patriots have until March 8 to place the franchise tag on Jackson. One of the biggest decisions of the Patriots’ offseason will be made within the next 10 days. New England has until March 8 to place the franchise tag on star cornerback J.C. Jackson before he becomes an unrestricted free agent later in March. As the deadline looms, one Patriots insider doesn’t believe New England will place the franchise tag despite Jackson being an integral part of the defense over the past couple of seasons.
NFL
WGAU

Colorado upsets No. 2 Arizona 79-63 with strong second half

BOULDER, Colo. — (AP) — Hanging with the Arizona Wildcats for one half wasn't going to cut it for Colorado this time. About six weeks after watching a four-point halftime deficit in Arizona turn into a blowout, the Buffaloes went into the locker room trailing the Wildcats by five Saturday night and vowed not to let them get away again.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Georgia WR George Pickens' career summarized in one video

Georgia receiver George Pickens is headed to the NFL draft and is set to become the next talented UGA pass catcher to terrorize defensive backs at the pro level. Pickens’ career at Georgia was pure entertainment. From fighting a Yellowjacket to leaping deep-ball catches in big moments, Pickens was one of the most exciting Dawgs in recent memory.
NFL
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
17K+
Followers
54K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy