Georgia DE Travon Walker rising on NFL draft boards, Jordan Davis needs strong combine

Trayvon Walker Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) during the Bulldogs' game against Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (photo by Rob Davis) (Rob Davis)

ATHENS — Lifetimes of hard work will be on the line for the program-record 14 Georgia players expected to compete at the 2022 NFL Combine next week (March 1-6) at the Indianapolis Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium.

NFL teams have done their homework on the Bulldogs throughout the players’ careers with extensive notes and reports from game film and each and every off-field incident, for better or worse.

There are no secrets with teams on the verge of investing millions of dollars into player salaries, and now the NFL Combine offers an opportunity to see the top-rated players compete in football-related drills.

Georgia junior defensive end Travon Walker is expected to be one of the workout wonders at the combine, and his rising projected NFL draft stock suggests as much.

