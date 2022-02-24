ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Grains mixed, Livestock lower

Middletown Press
 2 days ago

Wheat for Mar. rose 50 cents at $9.26 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 11.25 cents at...

Agriculture Online

Brazil soybean harvest 33% complete but weather weighs, says AgRural

SAO PAULO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's farmers had harvested 33% of the country's soybean area as of Thursday, against 24% a week earlier and 15% by the same time last year, but still faced widespread weather-related issues, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday. The top grain-producing state of Mato...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans hit highest since mid-May on LatAm dryness; wheat, corn ease

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for a fifth consecutive session on Wednesday, to their highest since the middle of May with dry weather in South America reducing production and buoyed by a rally in soybean oil linked to the Ukraine-Russian conflict. Wheat and corn eased after...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

High inputs costs dampen U.S. corn plantings – USDA

U.S. farmers will pare corn plantings by 1.5% and modestly increase soybean acreage this spring in the face of high input costs, projected the USDA on Thursday. High yields would bring the largest corn and soybean crops ever in America and pull down season-average prices for the two most widely planted U.S. crops.
AGRICULTURE
#Livestock#Oats#Beef
Agriculture Online

Words of wisdom from a 30-year grain trader

I have lived through multiple grain embargoes, a trade war, and droughts but this week was one for the record books. The $1 plus trading range in soybeans and wheat on Thursday was the largest daily trading ranges I have witnessed. I don’t know if the Thursday high is the...
AGRICULTURE

