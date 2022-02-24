Grains mixed, Livestock lower

According to a USDA report, the percentage of cattle and hogs sold under contract has nearly doubled from 1997 to 2017. Most poultry, eggs and hogs in the U.S. are sold under production contracts, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Under production contracts, farmers raise livestock owned...
SAO PAULO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's farmers had harvested 33% of the country's soybean area as of Thursday, against 24% a week earlier and 15% by the same time last year, but still faced widespread weather-related issues, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday. The top grain-producing state of Mato...
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for a fifth consecutive session on Wednesday, to their highest since the middle of May with dry weather in South America reducing production and buoyed by a rally in soybean oil linked to the Ukraine-Russian conflict. Wheat and corn eased after...
U.S. farmers will pare corn plantings by 1.5% and modestly increase soybean acreage this spring in the face of high input costs, projected the USDA on Thursday. High yields would bring the largest corn and soybean crops ever in America and pull down season-average prices for the two most widely planted U.S. crops.
I have lived through multiple grain embargoes, a trade war, and droughts but this week was one for the record books. The $1 plus trading range in soybeans and wheat on Thursday was the largest daily trading ranges I have witnessed. I don’t know if the Thursday high is the...
Comments / 0