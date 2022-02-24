ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program To Begin In April, With 5,000 Low-Income Families To Get $500 Per Month For A Year

CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZPcvj_0eOFKNrF00

CHICAGO (CBS) — The city’s first ever guaranteed basic income program will launch in April, with a lottery to determine which 5,000 low-income families in Chicago will get monthly $500 checks for one year.

“Today’s announcement is all about supporting our residents who are still struggling to make ends meet,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. “Our innovative, monthly cash assistance program will help to stabilize and ensure the wellbeing of residents that have been struggling both before and during the pandemic. I am dedicated to continuing to bring relief to our city’s hardest-hit communities and look forward to rolling out this new initiative as soon as possible alongside our newest fines and fees reforms and other Chicago Recovery Plan priorities.

The City Council approved a $31.5 million basic income pilot program as part of Lightfoot’s $16.7 billion budget plan for 2022, and the mayor announced Thursday the city will begin accepting applications for the program in April at chicago.gov/cashpilot. More information is available now at that website, including the option to sign up for an alert when applications are available.

To qualify for the program, residents must have lived in Chicago for at least one year, be 18 years old or older, have experienced economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and have a household income below 250% of the federal poverty level. That’s $57,575 for a family of three, according to the mayor’s office.

The city is seeking a non-profit organization to run the program and conduct outreach for enrollment in the guaranteed income pilot. City officials also will partner with the University of Chicago’s Inclusive Economy Lab to evaluate the impact of the program.

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) proposed a guaranteed basic income program last April, but his proposal was bottled up in committee after members of the City Council Black Caucus called for a plan for the city to first pay reparations to the descendants of slaves.

Lightfoot also opposed the idea at the time Villegas introduced it, but later included a guaranteed income program in her 2022 budget plan.

Meantime, in April the city also will launch a $4.8 million program to offer one-time $500 to domestic workers, as well as a $10.7 million fund to provide one-time $500 payments to Chicagoans who were excluded from previous federal COVID-19 relief payments, including undocumented immigrants.

The city also will kick off the mayor’s newest program to ease the burden of traffic and parking tickets on low-income drivers.

Low-income motorists will be allowed to eliminate old ticket debt by paying off the original fine amount of tickets that have piled up over the last three years, without interest or other late fees. Tickets older than three years would be forgiven.

For those who enroll in the program, they can pay off any new tickets at 50% of the original penalty, and interest and other penalties will not begin to accrue until December 2023.

The city also will launch a “fix-it” program for expired city stickers or license plate stickers, allowing drivers 30 days to purchase the required sticker within 30 days of getting a ticket without having to pay the penalty.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Chicago Defender

Cook County and CEDA Announce Low-Income Water Assistance Program

The Office of Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and the Community and Economic Development Association of Cook County (CEDA) announced a new program to assist low-income residents with water utility bills. Funded with dollars provided by the American Rescue Plan Act, the Low-income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) provides financial assistance to low-income households with issues surrounding water and wastewater bills.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS News

Millions of low-income Americans eligible for tax refund boost this year

Millions of low-income Americans are eligible for a one-time tax break this year that could save them big bucks. The federal Earned Income Tax Credit, which is aimed at people in the lowest-paid jobs, is being tripled for a group of workers who typically don't benefit much from it: Childless adults.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
BGR.com

More stimulus check money is coming if you live in these 4 states

If 2021 was the year of the stimulus check, this year is shaping up to be the period when state and local leaders try and figure out how to make up for it. The political dynamic in Congress makes a new round of direct aid — like a fourth stimulus check, or more of the monthly child tax credit payments — all but impossible at the moment. No payments at all from the federal government, however, is a striking contrast to the more than half a dozen checks that millions of Americans got last year. Democrats also know that it’s a political liability, to some degree, to completely slam the brakes on those payments. This is also why states and local governments have stepped into the breach, to offer stimulus-related aid of their own.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Post and Courier

$6.8M makeover of Summerville community to help low-income families

A newly updated affordable housing community on the edge of fast-growing Summerville is aiming to help low-income families find a place to live and creating a bigger bottom line for investors. Standard Communities, a division of Standard Cos. based in New York and Los Angeles, finished a $6.8 million, 17-month...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WGN TV

‘Should I continue to wear a mask after the mandate is lifted?’ Dr. Luna answers viewer questions 2/23

CHICAGO — The proof of vaccine and mask mandates will be lifted on Feb. 28 in Chicago and in Cook County, officials announced Tuesday, February 22, 2022. In a press conference with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Dr. Allison Arwady, they announced that masks will no longer be required to enter restaurants, grocery stores or other indoor spaces. Additionally, the proof-of-vaccine requirement for business patrons will be lifted.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gilbert Villegas
Person
Lori Lightfoot
Grist

America’s largest inland port is running out of water

“For years and generations, wars have been fought over oil,” Vice President Kamala Harris said at an April event in Chicago, Illinois. “In a short matter of time, they will be fought over water.”. Harris did not appear to know that just 40 miles away from the downtown...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Chicago Weather#Parking Tickets#Economy#Domestic Workers#Cbs#Chicago Recovery Plan#Chicago Gov Cashpilot#Inclusive Economy Lab
WTHI

Illinois homeowners will have access to housing relief

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI)-- Homeowners in Illinois will have access to housing relief. It's in response to the pandemic. Wednesday, the Pritzker administration announced funding thru the "Illinois Emergency Homeowner Assistance Fund." The program will provide up to $30,000 in free assistance per homeowner. The money will go directly to the...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lottery
CNN

CNN

901K+
Followers
134K+
Post
715M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy