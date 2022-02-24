ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Absolutely helpless': Fear, worry hangs over DC's Ukrainian community after invasion

By Brad Bell
CNN
 2 days ago
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Father Volodymyr Steliac is on the phone. He is pacing in the sanctuary of his church. The caller lets him know one of his parishioners is going home to Ukraine to fight the Russians. The man is 76 years old.

“It is very difficult to accept,” said Steliac.

As news broke of Russia's invasion of Ukraine late Wednesday here in the U.S. -- a great sadness came over the small, but close-knit Ukrainian community in the DC area.

Father Volodymyr Steliac speaks to Olga Levchuk about the situation in Ukraine. She came to church to pray (7News)

Steliac has been at St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Church for 20 years.

“We find no words. We find no explanation,” said Steliac, “This should not happen in the 21st century. We have learned from the dark pages of history what war does.”

Ukrainian truck driver Viktor Havrylenko is desperate for news from home.

“I’m scared about my country about my family about my friends, Havrylenko said. "Even though I’m still here I want to go visit my friends and family but now I don’t know when it can happen.”

St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Silver Spring, Maryland. (7News)

Olga Levchuk, another Ukrainian at St. Andrew has spoken to her mother and sister in Ukraine. Both report hearing the sound of nearby explosions.

“My heart is broken, my heart is broken," Levchuk said. "My father is Russian my mother is Ukrainian.”

She came to St Andrew to meet with Father Steliac and to pray.

“I am absolutely helpless. There is nothing in my control I can influence or help or protect,” said Levchuck, “The minimum I can do right now is pray.”

Father Steliac said of the Russian invasion of his homeland, “It is profoundly sad. There are pregnant women, there are children who are learning to walkThere are moms and dads who want to go to work to put bread on the tableto live their live their life and that has been denied.”

A pray for Ukraine sign hangs outside St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Silver Spring, Maryland. (7News)

One of the leaders at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church told 7News' John Gonzalez that they are overwhelmed and busy trying to communicate with loved ones abroad.

“What happened this morning is devastating," he said.

They have a sign outside that reads“Pray for Ukraine.”

Dozens of people have gathered outside the Russian Embassy in D.C. to protest the invasion.

'Murder' was painted in front of the Russian Embassy in DC following Thursday morning's invasion on Ukraine. (7News)

At one point, someone painted "Murder" on the sidewalk outside the embassy.

IN THIS ARTICLE
