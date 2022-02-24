‘I Love Lucy’: Lucille Ball & Desi Arnaz’s Daughter Reveals Their Final Words to Each Other

Lucie Arnaz, daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, discussed overhearing the I Love Lucy stars’ final conversation.

“I could hear her say, ‘I love you,'” Lucie told People. “She said it five times in a row. And he was nodding and saying, ‘I love you too, honey.’ He died in my arms. None of us realized it at the time, but the day they last spoke was Nov. 30, their wedding anniversary.”

The actress also opened up about the final exchange between Ball and Arnaz in the book, Desilu: The Story of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Lucie described the scene: “I started them off, like two kids on a first date. I couldn’t get out of the room. And he said, ‘I love you, too, honey. Good luck with your show.’”

Given the long working relationship between the ex-spouses, his words of encouragement for Ball’s career take on a stronger meaning. Sadly, Arnaz passed away two days later of lung cancer.

“I can say that he died with me in my arms and that we loved him so much,” Lucie said at the time of her father’s passing. “I can tell you not to smoke, and I can tell you that [he] would like to be remembered as the man who was responsible for Lucy. The ‘I’ in I Love Lucy. And that he loved all of you very much.”

I Love Lucy Stars Hoped Show Could Save Marriage

Additionally, Lucie shared a sad truth behind the scenes of I Love Lucy. According to the daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, the actors hoped that sharing the screen could strengthen and improve their relationship.

“They did the show so they could be together because my dad was always on the road and they never saw each other,” Arnaz said. “So my parents thought, ‘Well, this is going to save our marriage, and we can have a family.’ They gave the country this wonderful creation, but they never got what they wanted — to stay together,” she says. “… [But] they loved each other until the end.”

Alternatively, Arnaz himself once said the show did the opposite of help them. The musician said: “I think one of the problems was that we were both working too hard and were together too much. There was really no chance to be away from each other and let things cool off.”

Despite the star’s cynicism, William Asher, the director of I Love Lucy, said their romance was plain to see for anyone who saw them together.

“Maybe I’m the romantic, but there was a great, great love there, there really was. Desi was very unhappy about the breakup, and I think she was too. I don’t think either one of them ever got over it,” said Asher.