ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘I Love Lucy’: Lucille Ball & Desi Arnaz’s Daughter Reveals Their Final Words to Each Other

By Allison Hambrick
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oYZSw_0eOFJEwv00

Lucie Arnaz, daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, discussed overhearing the I Love Lucy stars’ final conversation.

“I could hear her say, ‘I love you,'” Lucie told People. “She said it five times in a row. And he was nodding and saying, ‘I love you too, honey.’ He died in my arms. None of us realized it at the time, but the day they last spoke was Nov. 30, their wedding anniversary.”

The actress also opened up about the final exchange between Ball and Arnaz in the book, Desilu: The Story of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Lucie described the scene: “I started them off, like two kids on a first date. I couldn’t get out of the room. And he said, ‘I love you, too, honey. Good luck with your show.’”

Given the long working relationship between the ex-spouses, his words of encouragement for Ball’s career take on a stronger meaning. Sadly, Arnaz passed away two days later of lung cancer.

“I can say that he died with me in my arms and that we loved him so much,” Lucie said at the time of her father’s passing. “I can tell you not to smoke, and I can tell you that [he] would like to be remembered as the man who was responsible for Lucy. The ‘I’ in I Love Lucy. And that he loved all of you very much.”

I Love Lucy Stars Hoped Show Could Save Marriage

Additionally, Lucie shared a sad truth behind the scenes of I Love Lucy. According to the daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, the actors hoped that sharing the screen could strengthen and improve their relationship.

“They did the show so they could be together because my dad was always on the road and they never saw each other,” Arnaz said. “So my parents thought, ‘Well, this is going to save our marriage, and we can have a family.’ They gave the country this wonderful creation, but they never got what they wanted — to stay together,” she says. “… [But] they loved each other until the end.”

Alternatively, Arnaz himself once said the show did the opposite of help them. The musician said: “I think one of the problems was that we were both working too hard and were together too much. There was really no chance to be away from each other and let things cool off.”

Despite the star’s cynicism, William Asher, the director of I Love Lucy, said their romance was plain to see for anyone who saw them together.

“Maybe I’m the romantic, but there was a great, great love there, there really was. Desi was very unhappy about the breakup, and I think she was too. I don’t think either one of them ever got over it,” said Asher.

Comments / 18

Related
Outsider.com

John Wayne: Why One Star Refused to Work With the Duke

Before the death of actor John Wayne in 1979, in the 1950s, he built quite a reputation—one that led to many stars disliking him. Of the list of Hollywood stars that weren’t a fan of The Duke, Katharine Hepburn was one of them. In fact, her dislike for him stopped the two from ever working together for a while. However, she changed her mind but was quick to call him out on his cruel behavior.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: What Was Aunt Bee Star Frances Bavier’s Net Worth at Time of Death?

Fans of the hit CBS American family comedy television series, “The Andy Griffith Show” surely remember Frances Bavier’s character, Aunt Bee. Before her death in 1989, Frances Bavier warmed the hearts of millions with her role in the show as Andy and Opie Taylor’s aunt. But at the time of her passing, how much was the actress and theater star worth? Well folks, lets get into it.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Rare Vintage Photos of Lucille Ball's Life at Her Many Homes

As the star of I Love Lucy, American actress Lucille Ball is still undoubtedly one of Hollywood's biggest names. Born in Jamestown, New York, she moved frequently throughout her young childhood, as a result of her father's job as a Bell Telephone linesman. After deciding to pursue a career in show business, Ball moved to New York City, then eventually across the country to Los Angeles. It was in California that her career really took off—and so did her experience as a homeowner. Though Ball wasn't one to snatch up real estate like some celebrities today, she did own a few homes throughout her life. Take a peek inside three of them in these vintage photos.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucie Arnaz
Person
Desi Arnaz
Person
Lucille Ball
Closer Weekly

Here’s What Happened to ‘I Love Lucy’ Star Vivian Vance: It Was a Hard Life for TV’s Ethel Mertz

When it comes to I Love Lucy, arguably the greatest Classic TV sitcom in television history, it’s usually Lucille Ball and husband Desi Arnaz as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo that come to mind. But in truth, equally important to the show were their on-screen best friends, Ethel and Fred Mertz, as played by Vivian Vance and William Frawley — and in particular Ethel, who became Lucy’s comrade-in-schemes from episode to episode.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

‘I Love Lucy’ actor William Frawley said his TV wife Vivian Vance was a C-word, 'My Three Sons' co-star claims

"I Love Lucy" star William Frawley once called his TV wife Vivian Vance a "miserable c---t." The claim was made by the late actor’s "My Three Sons" co-star Tim Considine. According to the 81-year-old, the vulgar insult was made when a lieutenant general and his adjutant visited the set of their ‘60s sitcom while he was in the Air Force Reserve.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Why Pat Sajak Abruptly Walked Off Set Last Night

The last Wheel of Fortune episode left Pat Sajak incredibly speechless. In fact, the longtime host had to walk off stage…albeit jokingly. We all know Wheel of Fortune has been a staple of American television for decades. And just when you thought there aren’t anymore records to complete, another big win occurs. Yes, it was so huge even Sajak couldn’t believe what just happened. Wednesday night marked the third consecutive win for $100,000 in the bonus round.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Ben Stiller confirms he's back with his wife five years after they split

Ben Stiller may have been busy working on his new Apple TV+ series Severance, but the actor and comedian has found the time to reconcile with his wife, Christine Taylor. Stiller – who's currently doing the rounds promoting his directorial efforts on the brilliant and unsettling Severance – has told Esquire that he and Christine got back together after he moved into their old family home at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The real reason why Pauley Perrette left NCIS will shock you

To say that Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, was a fan favourite on NCIS would be something of an understatement. The forensic scientist was loved by viewers for her Gothic dress sense which contrasted with her eternally perky attitude. In fact, at one point, Pauley was one of the most popular actresses on US primetime television. So why exactly did she leave the series and what has she said about it? Keep reading for the lowdown...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

USPS Made One Major Change to Deliveries: Here’s What

The United States Postal Service cannot keep up with demand in this new global economy that values e-commerce and connectivity above all else. The Biden Administration recently exacerbated the problems by tasking the USPS with delivering millions of home COVID tests. But the cracks already existed in the foundation long before the pandemic changed the American economy forever.
INDUSTRY
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: One Death Devastated Gibbs Most of All

The transition between “NCIS” season nine and 10 is one of the most memorable of the series. Longtime fans of the show will recall season nine concluded when the NCIS agency was bombed by a terrorist. The surprise attack preceded an even more heartbreaking scene as beloved character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, suffered a heart attack. However, it’s during one season 10 episode that one death devastated Special Agent Gibbs most of all.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’: Darlene and Becky Had to Make Some Tough Choices in Recent Episode

When it comes to family issues, The Conners covers just about anything that they can think of. Darlene and Becky did not have an easy time recently. The Olympics have come and gone and now we have new episodes of The Conners and all of those shows that we love to watch. Ever since the Roseanne days, Darlene and Becky have been at odds and in trouble. In the recent episode, Sex, Lies, and House Hunting, the sisters are put into a moral dilemma.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Soap Opera Star Anna Karen Dies in Fire

Anna Karen, who starred in the British soap opera EastEnders, died on Tuesday. The 85-year-old actress died in a house fire in east London, her agent told BBC News. Karen's film and television career began in the 1960s, with her best-known role being Olive in the 1969-1973 sitcom On the Buses.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

411K+
Followers
43K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy