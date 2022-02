It got really ugly between Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot to say about Porsha Williams’ engagement. It has been controversial because Simon Guobadia was married to a guest of the show, Falynn Guobadia. A lot of accusations have been made. However, Porsha denied getting with Simon while he was with Falynn. Simon also said that Porsha contacted him via a direct message on Instagram after their split. And when it comes to loyalty, Porsha denied ever being friends with Falynn. So while the optics aren’t good, Porsha denied violating the girl code. She also hoped “Porsha’s Family Matters” would answer any questions supporters and critics may have.

