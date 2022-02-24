Bennettsville man charged with sexually assaulting child

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old Bennettsville man has been charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Trevor Harley Douglas is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old in August. He was arrested on Thursday.

He has been given a $10,000 surety bond.

