Bennettsville, SC

Bennettsville man charged with sexually assaulting child

By Braley Dodson
 2 days ago

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old Bennettsville man has been charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Trevor Harley Douglas is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old in August. He was arrested on Thursday.

He has been given a $10,000 surety bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

