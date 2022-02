Russian forces are reportedly becoming demoralised, disoriented and hungry on the third day of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.A senior United States official told ABC News that Russian soldiers had been overheard complaining that Ukrainian resistance was much stiffer than they had anticipated.On one radio call, the official said they heard a soldier saying: “We don’t know who to shoot – they all look like us.”Follow live coverage of the Russian invasion of UkraineA resident in the western city of Lviv told inews.co.uk that Russian soldiers “don’t know why they are on our land”.Constantine Yevtushenko told the news site...

MILITARY ・ 19 HOURS AGO