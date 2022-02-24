ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

First responders rescue person who fell through crack in ice on Lake Monona, fire department says

By Logan Reigstad
 2 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — First responders rescued a person who fell through a crack in the ice on Lake Monona early Wednesday morning, the third ice rescue on a Madison lake this week, the city’s fire department said.

In a news release, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Bernadette Galvez said first responders, including the Lake Rescue Team, were called to the area near Law Park around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Paramedics on the shore saw the person waving their arms; a 911 dispatcher told them to stay still after the person reported hearing ice cracking around them.

A Lake Rescue Team member put on an exposure suit and went to rescue the person, whose feet had fallen through a crack but landed on a shelf of ice below the surface, Galvez said. The firefighter coached the person on how to get out and helped them get to shore.

No one was injured.

Earlier this week, two ATVs fell through the ice on Lake Mendota; neither rider was hurt, officials said.

