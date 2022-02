A seven-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 35 had traffic backed up to South Loop 288 on Wednesday afternoon, Denton authorities said. It was one of more than 100 crashes the Denton Fire Department and Police Department have responded to since midnight on Tuesday as Denton remained under a winter storm warning. Traffic is being diverted southbound at I-35 and U.S. Highway 380.

DENTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO