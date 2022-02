Mississippi State will face off against Northern Kentucky this weekend in hopes of gaining some momentum after a disappointing start to the year. The Diamond Dawgs started the 2022 season 1-2 after a tough weekend against Long Beach State but managed to pick up a dominant midweek win to even out their record. Some players shined through the first four games of the season, while others struggled-- even seasoned veterans. Hopefully, the team has knocked off the rustiness that comes with a long offseason and will be ready to give it their all this weekend.

