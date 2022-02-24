ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

About 150 Wisconsin National Guard troops stationed in Eastern Europe, but none mobilized yet

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Slby8_0eOFHTsA00

MADISON, Wis. — No Wisconsin National Guard troops have received orders to mobilize in the wake of President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday that more U.S. forces will head to Germany to bolster NATO defenses in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Guard said Thursday.

Maj. Joe Trovato, the deputy director of public affairs for the Wisconsin National Guard, confirmed to News 3 Now that roughly 150 Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers are currently deployed to eastern Europe, where they have been since May 2021. Those soldiers are from the 107th Maintenance Company based in Sparta and Viroqua.

RELATED: Wisconsin’s national lawmakers speak out against Russia invasion of Ukraine

“The troops were spread originally between Poland, Romania, and Lithuania, but are mostly consolidated in Poland at this point,” Trovato said in an email. “We expect the unit to return sometime this spring, but to protect operational security we cannot discuss exact timelines or exact troop locations.”

During a speech Thursday afternoon, Biden also announced a number of new economic sanctions against Russia because of the invasion.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Europe#Germany#Ukraine#Nato#Russian#News 3 Now#Maintenance Company#Viroqua#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Invasion of Ukraine will likely send gas prices over $4/gallon in Wisconsin, UW professor says

MADISON, Wis. — The conflict in Ukraine is already having an impact on Americans’ personal finances, and one professor from the University of Wisconsin-Madison said things will likely get worse in the short term. In an interview Thursday, Wisconsin School of Business Professor Moses Altsech said he believes gas prices will hit $4 per gallon in Wisconsin in the wake...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WATCH: Breaking down the Russian invasion of Ukraine and what comes next

WATCH ABOVE: Yoshiko Herrera, a professor of political science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an expert on Russia and eastern Europe, joins Live at Four to talk about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. WATCH BELOW: Jon Pevehouse, the chair of UW-Madison’s political science department, joins Live at Four to explain what’s next following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. COPYRIGHT 2022...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin union members rally over USPS vehicle contract

Union workers rallied outside Oshkosh Corp. over a plan to build the United State Postal Service’s next generation delivery vehicle in South Carolina instead of Wisconsin. Hundreds of members held up signs Saturday demanding that the company reverse a decision made last summer regarding production. Local 578 Union President Bob Lynk called it an attack against union labor. Company officials say the site in Spartanburg, South Carolina will be 900,000 square feet, which is more than twice the size of any facility in Oshkosh. In addition, officials say the contract will not take away jobs from Oshkosh and 100 technical jobs are being added. Union leaders dispute the notion that Wisconsin did not meet size requirements.
OSHKOSH, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Baldwin visits Stoughton Trailers to tout legislation aimed at supply chain issues

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin visited Stoughton Trailers in Stoughton Wednesday to highlight and discuss her “Made in America” initiatives and legislation aimed at addressing supply chain issues. While the issues Baldwin highlighted existed before the pandemic, she said COVID-19 brought them to the forefront. “I believe that especially our critical supply chains need to be housed here at...
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy